Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka Football Club has acquired striker Noel Nasasira on a season – long deal from Kyetmue.

Nasasira’s representative David Kalyango of Zabbu Sports Consult confirmed the move to Kawowo Sports.

“Yes. It is true that one of our clients Noel Nasasira has joined Onduparaka Football Club on a loan of one year from Kyetume. We wish him fruitful deliberations” Kalyango who also handles the Catarpillar’s head coach Villai Bainomugisha disclosed.

For starters, Nasasira had joined Kyetume at the start of last season from Ndejje University where he had been loaned by KCCA.

He is the natural replacement for Julius Malingumu whose employment contract expired and has not shown any interest to renew.

Nasasira (left) being rewarded at the Airtel FUFA Awards in 2018. He was the top scorer during the FUFA Big League that season

Other signings:

Onduparaka has also signed goalkeeper Augustine Opoka, striker Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Okech Emmanuel, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa and Kennedy Atibuni, Jasper Okello, Kenneth Makama,Simon Okot, Oscar Agaba, Ronald Odokonyero (loan from URA), Shaban Wasswa and most recently former Bright Stars midfielder Moses Okot.

The Catarpillars appointed Bainomugisha as head coach with the assistant as Abu Mubarak Wamboya and former Uganda Cranes head coach Ibrahim Kongo as the goalkeepers’ trainer.

They also appointed former Uganda Cranes player Dan Obote as their chief scout in Lango and North East region.

Onduparaka’s New Signings