Workaholic midfielder Moses Okot has joined West Nile based Uganda Premier League Onduparaka Football Club.

Okot agreed the terms with the club christened as the “Catarpillars” and signed a two year employment contract.

The development comes two days after he bid farewell from Bright Stars FC, his previous club.

Okot is a midfielder who is comfortable in the holding and creative roles with an odd eye to pass the ball offensively.

I am humbled to join Onduparaka Football Club. I will work for ample playing time, score, create goals to keep the team at least among the top five. Moses Okot, Onduparaka FC Midfielder

A graduate from the Gulu United Football Academy, Okot’s previous work stations have included The Saints, Hope Doves and lately Bright Stars.

Okot is a gold medal winner with Acholi Province in the 2019 FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament and scooped silver in the Stanbic Uganda Cup during the same year when Bright Stars fell to Proline in the final at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

He holds a Bachelors Degree in Information Technology (IT) from Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.

Other signings:

Onduparaka has also signed goalkeeper Augustine Opoka, striker Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Okech Emmanuel, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa and Kennedy Atibuni, Jasper Okello, Kenneth Makama,Simon Okot, Oscar Agaba and Shaban Wasswa.

The Catarpillars appointed Villai Bainomugisha as head coach with the assistant as Abu Mubarak Wamboya.

They also appointed former Uganda Cranes player Dan Obote as their chief scout in Lango and North East region.

Onduparaka’s New Signings