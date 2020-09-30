Management of Seeta United Football Club has advertised the head coach vacancy following the transfer of Hussein Mbalangu to second division side Arua Hill Sports Club.

The Buganda regional outfit has clearly outlined the qualifications expected of the suitable candidate whose application should be submitted before Wednesday, 6th October 2020.

“Seeta United FC calls upon qualified candidates for the job to send their applications to the club official email address seetaufc@gmail.com not later than 6th October, 2020” the club statement read.

Seeta United knocked out Busoga United out of the Uganda Cup during the 2018 edition. Ahmed ‘Ndiefi’ Hassan scored the lone strike. Credit: FUFA Media

The club has therefore boldly outlined the credentials of the coach needed.

He or she should a holder of a minimum of CAF “C” coaching licence with a minimum of 3 years’ coaching experience, result oriented, have good interpersonal and man management skills, a good integrity and professional record, should be willing and able to take up more training opportunities to enhance improve his coaching knowledge, skills and expertise, a good mentor and leader and should be able to drive the club to registering sporting success in line with the its strategic plan.

For starters, Seeta United features in the Buganda Regional League (Third tier division), vying for qualification to the FUFA Big League.

Besides the league, they also participate in the Uganda Cup and in 2018, they shocked a top tier club, Busoga United with a stunning 1-0 victory during the round of 64 stage.

The club was established in 1972. It remains a community based entity. The home base is found In Seeta Town Council in Goma Division, Mukono District (Buganda Region).

Their immediate former head coach, Mbalangu sought greener pastures to FUFA Big League entity Arua Hill Sports Club where he was officially unveiled on Monday, 28th September 2020 at Heritage Courts in Arua Municipality.