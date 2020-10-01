One of the key guidelines set by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Ministry of Health for the safe return of sports, mandatory testing of players and officials for COVID-19 was outlined.

As the Uganda Cranes contingent of locally based players (13) and officials entered the residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi – Kampala, testing was compulsory.

Samples from thirteen players and seven officials were taken from each of them as they headed for self-isolation in a period of 48 hours as they await the results.

When the results return by Saturday, 3rd October 2020, the head coach Johnathan McKinstry will release the final list that will travel for the Dubai training camp whose departure is Sunday, 4th October by Emirates Airlines at 5 PM.

“At the moment, the team players and officials are in separate rooms for isolation as required by the medical rules” Ronald Lusulire, the team media personnel attached disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry (Credit: FUFA Media)

These will be joined by the foreign based legion who are also expected to secure COVID-19 certificates from the respective countries where they ply their professional trade.

The training camp in Dubai will last for 10 days as a precursor for the upcoming AFCON 2021 double header qualifier against South Sudan in November 2020.

The team in camp:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafiani Alionzi Legasson (Uganda Revenue Authority), Charles Lukwago (Kampala Capital City Authority)

Defenders: Samuel Kato (Kampala Capital City Authority), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (Uganda Revenue Authority)

Midfielders: David Owori Colgate (Sports Club Villa), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (Uganda Revenue Authority), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (Uganda Revenue Authority), Bright Anukani (Kampala Capital City Authority), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Second Assistant Coach Charles Livingstone Mbaabzi (Credit: FUFA Media)

Officials: