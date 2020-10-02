Tooro United Football Club management maintains its relevance and impact in the primary players’ transfer window.

The club secured towering midfielder Eric Akol on a four year deal.

Akol has been a free agent having featured at regional club Heritage International for one season last year.

“I am humbled to join Tooro United Football Club. I want to make a bold mark and contribution to this club. Together with my teammates, the task at hand is to ensure promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season” Akol noted.

The offensive midfielder comes with experience having played at Ndejje University during the FUFA Big League.

Tooro United head coach Edward Golola (left) officially unveiled midfielder Eric Akol

In fact, he was part of the Ndejje University team that earned promotion to the Uganda Premier League during the 2018-19 season.

A graduate of Information Technology (Ndejje University), Akol had joined Ndejje University from Mbale Tigers Football Club.

Other signings:

Akol joins several other signings at the club like goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa, lanky striker Denis Ojara, left back Ponsiano Ssegonja, defender Kenneth Kiyega, midfielder Abdallah Bogere as well as forwards Adrian Sserugo, Owen Kasule, Allan Sserunga Buyinzaabwe and former Buddu SS striker Mark Nsubuga.

For starters, Tooro United was relegated to the FUFA Big League from the Uganda Premier League last season as Coronavirus pandemic cut shot the season with 25 of 30 matches played for each of the 16 clubs in the top tier.

The club management with the shrewd leadership of chairperson Alice Namatovu is virtually re-branding and re-building from scratch.

Vastly experienced tactician Edward Golola was named head coach with the prime objective of assembling a formidable and competitive team, one that will compete favorably with the eyes set on nothing short of promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Golola is assisted by a team of tried and tested coaches as Moses “Dunga” Ddungu, Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Kasekende (youth team head coach coach) and Jamada Magasi as the trainer.