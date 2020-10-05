The Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA) joined the other 33 members of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as they held a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Kenendia Hotel, Katwe in Kampala on Sunday, 4th October 2020.

Different coaches who are employed across the different divisions in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Women Elite League, FUFA Big League, regional leagues and the national teams attended the tranquil meeting chaired by Stone Kyambadde.

Badru Kaddu, Secretary of Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA) delivering his speech (Credit: John Batanudde)

Varying deliberations were discussed and resolutions passed to further empower the coaches’ association in Uganda.

Key of the issues discussed dwelled upon professionalism for the coaches in the daily execution of their work tasks during management of their technical staff and the people they work with at the clubs.

Also, the association budget for the 2020-21 season was passed as well as concerns of late and none payment of coaches.

We are striving as FUFA and coaches’ association to improve the quality of coaches through education. The courses had been halted two years ago but we plan to resume the education system. CAF Pro Course is planned for those with “A” licenses and others at the different levels. Mujib Kasule, CAF Trained Instructor

Mujib Kasule (Credit: John Batanudde)

Wasswa Bbosa (middle), Phillip Ssozi (right) follow the proceedings of the Uganda Football Coaches Association (Credit: John Batanudde)

Clubs have been warned to respect the qualification of coaches employed even in circumstances when some coaches have been fired, those hired have to be at the same level as their predecessors.

“In circumstances when the clubs fire coaches, those who are picked as replacements have to be on the same level of qualification as the ones they are replacing. The Federation has been notified and so are the clubs” Stone Kyambadde, the chairperson noted.

Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA) Executive Committee member during thr 2020 AGM on Sunday, 4th October at Kenendia Hotel (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa (Left) with Oliver Mbekeka during the UFCA Annual General Meeting (Credit: John Batanudde)

“For our future consumption, the SACCO is a welcome development. But again, there is need for clubs to pay their coaches well and on time” Paul Ssali, former Uganda Cranes international who played at the 1978 AFCON finals stated.

The coaches meeting followed those of the Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) and Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) held on Friday, 2nd October 2020.

URA Football Club goalkeeping coach Billy Kiggundu (Credit: John Batanudde)

Weeks earlier, a couple of other associations also held their AGM’s as mandated by the constitution.

These assemblies of the 34 members of FUFA will lead to the 96th Ordinary Assembly that will be held on 17th October 2020 at Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala region.