Management of Mbarara City Football Club is in advanced talks with experienced goalkeeper Martin Elungat.

The Western Uganda based UPL club is engaged in talks with the goalkeeper whose experience oozes having featured for several teams in his native country and Kenya.

Christened as Smartinho by the football family across the divide, Elungat has previously featured for Fire Masters, Sports Club Villa and Express Football Club in Uganda.

Martin Elungat controls the ball during a league match in Kenya

Martin Elungat clears the ball during a match

He then ventured in the diaspora waters, signing for Kenya Premier League outfits Morohoni Youth, Thika United and lately Zoo.

The Ankole Lions has been a busy party in the primary transfer window of players.

Striker Bashir Mutanda, formerly a free agent is the biggest catch of all.

Offensive midfielder Ronald Edwok and winger Godfrey Kalungi were both recruited from Light Secondary School Football Club.

Mbarara City also recalled offensive midfielder Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

The club also renewed the employment contracts for holding midfielder Pistis Barenge, forward Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno, goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba and Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba.

Lost:

Mbarara City lost the services of Ibrahim Orit (crossed to Vipers Sports Club), striker Brian Aheebwa (Kampala Capital City Authority Authority – KCCA), bow-legged midfielder Gaddafi Gadihno (Uganda Peoples Defences Forces – UPDF) and Kabuye to Kyetume.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.