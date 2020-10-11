General Da’ud Cup 2020:

Quarter-finals:

Gaadiika 0 (6) – 0 (7) Elman Sports Club

Jeenyo 0-1 Horseed

Playing on Sunday, 11th October 2020:

Dekedaha Vs Raadsan

Mogadisho City Council Vs Midnimo

Elman Sports Club needed a tense 7-6 post-match penalty victory over Gaadiika FC during a quarter final contest in the 2020 General Da’ud Cup played at the Eng. Yarisow stadium in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Normal time of this hilly billed clash ended goal-less over 90 minutes before kicks from the penalty spot were taken.

Anwar Sayid Ali, Nuur Irad, Hamza Hassan, Seyga Rushka, Bille Elmi, Abdifitax Awoow and Mohamed Osman all had their kicks converted successfully.

Elman player celebrates with the goalkeeper AbduRahuman Muhamoud (Credit: Elman Sports Club Media)

Elman Sports Club goalkeeper Abdirahman Mohamoud stopped one kick from Gaadiika.

Uganda born offensive midfielder Shafiq Avemah played full time as another Ugandan Hamdan Nsubuga was an unused substitute.

Elman Sports Club captain Muhammad Hassan Ali (Credit: Elman Sports Club Media)

Action between Elman Sports Club and Gaadiika (Credit: Elman Sports Club)

Earlier in the week, Elman Sports Club had overcame G-Africa 1-0 and a 7-1 massive victory over Jamhuuriya, all in the group stages.

It is good that we played with one heart and qualified for the semi-finals. It was a hard fought victory. I salute the players for the spirit Robert Mayanja, head coach Elman Sports Club

Robert Mayanja issues instructions to the players shortly before the post match penalties (Credit: Elman Sports Club Media)

Meanwhile, Horseed, home to Ugandan born tactician Alex Isabirye overcame Jeenyo 1-0 during the first quarter final match.

Joshua Odhiambo scored the match winner to book a semi-final berth against Elman Sports Club.

The two other quarter final matches will be completed on Sunday, October 11, 2020 when Dekedaha takes on Raadsan and Mogadisho City Council (MCC) shall face Midnimo.