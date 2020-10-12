Ugandan 5000m and 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei has resumed preparations ahead of the World Half Marathon due Saturday, 17 October in Gdynia, Poland.

After breaking Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000m world record that had lasted 15 years by posting 26:11.00 over 25 laps in Spain, the star is now set to travel to Poland.

He will be debuting at the World Half marathon and will connect direct from Spain to Poland. “On to another task,” Cheptegei said on his social media while sharing an image of his previous training in Kapchorwa.

He will be joined by 8 Ugandans in Gdynia; his training partner Jacob Kiplimo, Abel Chebet, 2009 world U20 cross-country bronze medallist Moses Kibet, Stephen Kissa, Juliet Chekwel, Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang and Rachael Zena Chebet.

Kiplimo – who won the 5000m at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Ostrava with a PB of 12:48.63 is tipped among the medal favourites along side Cheptegei despite both featuring for the first time.

Ugandan team for Gdynia

Men: Abel Chebet, Joshua Cheptegei, Moses Kibet, Jacob Kiplimo, Stephen Kissa

Women: Juliet Chekwel, Doreen Chemutai, Doreen Chesang, Rachael Zena Chebet