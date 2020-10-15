Geofrey Solo Kayemba, the representative (intermediary) of Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Aucho Khalid has confirmed that his client will depart Egyptian Premier League outfit Misr El-Makkasa by mutual consent.

Kayemba disclosed to Kawowo Sports that Aucho will not complete the mandatory two years which he consented to as per the employment contract when he joined the club.

“My client (Khalid Aucho) played his role at the club and will therefore depart after the season. This is after the other party (Misr El-Makkasa) failed to fulfil their obligations” Kayemba, who is also aspiring for Bukomansimbi parliamentary seat confessed.

Although Kayemba did not disclose the exact reasons for the termination, it is an open secret that Misr El Makkasa owes the player some money in salaries for a period of 7 months.

Geoffrey Ssolo Kayemba (middle) with Aucho Khalid after the agreeing to join Misr El Mikassa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Aucho joined Misr El Makkassa as a free agent moments after the AFCON 2019 tournament that was hosted by Egypt.

At Mis El Makkassa, Aucho has been a regular figure, playing as many as 21 matches with 2 goals in a season that was disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reports have already emerged that the well built midfielder is destined to join fellow Uganda Cranes teammate Emmanuel Arnold Okwi at Ittihad Alexandria.

Aucho kick-started his career at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos, before crossing over to Water and later army side Simba.

Aucho Khalid proudly shows off his six packs (Credit: Mohammed Shreef)

He ventured the semi-professional waters in the Kenya Premier League playing for Tusker and Gor Mahia.

He then had stints at FC Baroka in South Africa, Red Star Belgrade and OFK Beograd (both in Serbia) and East Bengal in India.

Aucho is capped 45 times for Uganda Cranes with 2 goals since the debut during the 2014 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

He has played at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in Gabon (2017) and Egypt two years later.