Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 6)

Thursday, October 15, 2020 Results:

Azam 3-0 Mwadui

Gwambina 2-0 Mtibwa Sugar

Uganda Cranes right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada played full time as Azam out-muscled Mwadui 3-0 during round 6 of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Azam Complex, Dar es salaam under floodlights.

Current league top scorer Prince Dube scored his sixth goal in six matches as Obrey Chirwa added a brace for Aristica Cioaba’s coached side.

Chirwa gave the hosts a half time lead with a 27th minute strike inside the goal area.

Dube then made it two with a wonderful chip over the advancing goalkeeper on the hour mark before Chirwa’s icing on the cake with the third goal.

Azam has now recorded maximum points from all the six points played thus far, amassing 18 points to build a five point lead away from Simba and Young Africans who have both tallied 13 points apiece.

Azam players celebrate one of their three goals against Mwadui (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Gwambina against Mtibwa Sugar in Mwanza (Credit: Tanzania Premier League Board)

In the earlier match played in Mwanza, hosts Gwambina edged visiting Mtibwa Sugar 2-0 at the Gwambina stadium.

This was the second win for the newly promoted club that elevates them to 10th on the 18 team log with 7 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, 14th October 2020, Namungo piped Kagera Sugar 2-1 at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Yusuph Mhilu and Blaise Bigirimana scored for Namungo as Hashim Manyanya got the one goal for Kagera Sugar.

Biashara Mara United utilized their home advantage to overcome newcomers Ihefu 1-0 in Musoma.

Ihefu goalkeeper and captain Andrew Kayuni scored an own goal.

Biashara is home to three Ugandans; goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Joseph Zziwa and Ambrose Awio.

Super substitute David Richard scored the lone strike as Ruvu Shooting won away to JKT Tanzania at the Jamhuri stadium.

KMC and Coastal Union shared the spoils during the goalless draw at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Next Games:

Match day six continues with a single game on Friday, 16th October 2020 as Dodoma Jiji, another newly promoted side hosts Mbeya City at the Jamhuri Stadium.

Next week on Thursday, 22nd October 2020, round six will climax as Young Africans host Polisi Tanzania at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Tanzania Prisons will then entertain Simba at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Results:

Namungo 2-1 Kagera Sugar

Biashara United 1-0 Ihefu

JKT Tanzania 0-1 Ruvu Shooting

KMC 0-0 Coastal Union

Other Matches:

Friday, October 16, 2020: Dodoma Jiji Vs Mbeya City – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Young Africans Vs Polisi Tanzania – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

Tanzania Prisons Vs Simba – Nelson Mandela Stadium (4 PM)

Top Scorers:

Prince Dube (Azam) – 6

Meddie Kagere (Simba) – 4

Chris Mugalu (Simba) – 4

Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo) – 3

Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar) – 3