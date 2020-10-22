FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Buganda Region (Thursday, 22 October 2020): Buwambo United Vs Luweero United

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (10 am)

Match officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: Ali Sabilla

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Following the successful completion of the FUFA Big League play offs, focus and action switches to the FUFA regional play-offs.

The opening match on the day will witness a depleted Buwambo United who allegedly registered a COVID-19 case against Luweero United.

This is an early kick off duel that will start by 10 am at the FUFA Technical Center astro turf in Njeru, Buikwe District.

Luweero University, a club coached by Calvin Mugerwa will back on the experience of goalkeeper Farouk Yawe, defenders Yudah Ddumba, Rashid Kanoonya, Nkumba University midfielder David Toko, Thomas Kabugo, Bashamu Muggwa, pacy winger Joseph Nkabirwa as well as towering center forward Bright Kone among others.

“We are here not for tourism but to qualify for the FUFA Big League. All the players know the weigh of expectations shouldered unto them” Nkabirwa, a former forward at Uganda Premier League club, Masavu noted.

Team Buwambo United is coached by Richard Kansole. They have a couple of vastly experienced lads as former Vipers’ captain Robert Kimuli, Ronald Seku and the age-less goalkeeper Eria Ssentongo.

Ssentongo is expected to start ahead of Henry Musisi in the goal posts.

Other players of substance will include defender Saul Ntambazi, captain Francis Kizito, Paul Wasswa and the newly signed Kyetume Football Club forward Raymond Walugembe.

“We shall not experiment. This is a duty and a mission at hand that we have to accomplish” Kimuli testified to Kawowo Sports.

The winner between Buwambo United and Luweero United will face the Kampala region champion between Edgars and CATDA in the final to determine who is promoted to the FUFA Big League.

Edgars and CATDA square off in the same match on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 2 pm.

Regional play offs:

21st October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United Vs Luweero United – 10 am (Njeru)

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars Vs Catda – 2 pm (Njeru)

23rd October 2020 – Rest Day

24th October 2020 – Final: Buwambo United or Luweero United Vs Edgars Vs Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Aubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens