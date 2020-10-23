The entire community of Kitara region will for ages live to remember striker Brian Mululi Mayanja for one bold and obvious reason – he was the hero as he scored their lone strike against Kiboga Young in the promotional final of the FUFA Big League.

Mululi’s goal is priceless, extra-ordinary and worthy million dollar praises when he out-jumped the Kiboga Young defenders to nod home past goalkeeper Stephen Makumba from captain Maxwell Owachgiu headed assist.

The day’s hero has since dedicated the goal to his four year old son, Brian Mululi Mayanja Junior.

Brian Mululi Mayanja jealously shields away the opponent (Credit: John Batanudde)

First of all, I am so happy to have scored such a decisive goal but the goal belongs to the team. We all worked hard on the field of play, our coaches as well as management and the fans. I dedicate the goal to my four year old son, Brian Mululi Mayanja Junior. His birthday came and passed as we were preparing for the play-offs but I can not forget him. Brian Mululu Mayanja, Kitara Striker

Mululi is uncertain of what the future will bring forth for him and has to make a key decision in the coming days.

“I am now open to talks since my employment contract had ended. I will definitely weigh the offers given to me before coming up with a decision” Mululi added.

Brian Mululi Mayanja in possession of the ball against Kiboga Young (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara first skipped a semi-final hurdle when they overcame Mbale based Kataka 7-6 in post match penalties after the 90 minutes had ended goal-less.

Jamil Kiyimba was Kitara’s hero in the semi-final, saving two penalties from Yusuf Ezama and team skipper Peter Lusimbula.

Their successful spot kicks came from Monday Denis, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, captain Maxwell Owachgiu, and Dan Ekoyu.

Only one player missed for Kitara, Peter Lumolo, a second half substitute.

Striker Brian Mululi Mayanja with Kitara President Godfrey Bamwenda (Credit: John Batanudde)

On the other hand, Kiboga Young had overcome Ndejje University 3-1 in the other semi-final, recovering from a goal down to win the game.

Ndejje University striker Sulaiman Tumusiime struck a first half penalty for the lead on 35 minutes.

Kiboga Young returned for the second half and energized and completely changed side, scoring through their dread-locked captain Jamaldin Buchochera in the 52nd minute, Brian Olega (58th minute) before a late Sula Wambede strike with 10 minutes to play crowned the day.

Kitara is now preparing for new life in the Uganda Premier League where it has never been a walk in the park, especially for the newly promoted clubs.

Right from passing the club licensing check-point, Kitara faces a stern test in thy midst.

A heroes’ welcome was accorded to the team upon arrival in Hoima on Thursday evening.

Kitara Football Club players and coach Mark Twinamatisko celebrate at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara Winning Team:

Goalkeepers: Jamil Kiyemba

Outfield Players: Maxwel Owachgiu (Captain), Samuel Adibo, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Yasin Mubiru, Vicent Kasoki, Brian Mululi Mayanja, George Senkaba, Daniel Patrick Ekoyu, Musa Docca, Patrick Mugume, Ivan Akera, Benon Mike Baguku, Phillip Ssempira, Denis Monday, Pius Mbidde, Peter Lumoro

Officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze