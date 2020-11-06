Sammy Ssebaduka is optimistic that the recent call to the Uganda Hippos (U20 National Team) is a gateway to his dream of featuring for the Senior National Team.

The versatile player who is a son to former Posta FC player Godfrey Ssembeguya is one of the 46 players that were recently summoned by coach Morley Byekwaso as Uganda prepares for the forthcoming U20 Africa Cup of Nations Zonal Qualifiers.

Sammy Ssebaduka(R) poses with his father, Godfrey Ssembeguya.

Based in Canada and playing for the Gil Vicente academy, Ssebaduka states that it a big opportunity to play for the National Team and wants to use this chance as a springboard.

“It is a great honour for me to play for my country. Every player’s dream is to play for the National Team and the call to the Uganda U20 team means a lot.” He said.

“I believe this is a springboard to the senior national team. When you play well in the Underage teams, it gives you a chance to progress to the senior team and definitely that is my target.”

Asked about he feels joining the team and how he is acclimatizing to the new environment, Ssebaduka indicates he is fitting in well and getting used to the new conditions.

“We have had great sessions and I’m getting to know the coaches and the players. Everyone is committed and working hard.”

Uganda is in group B alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan. The Zonal qualifiers will be staged in Tanzania from 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

The champion will qualify for the final tournament slated for next year.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Jack Komakech(Ascent SA), Dennis Ssendyowa(SC Villa), Tonny Atugonza(Buddo SS), Delton Oyo(Busoga United FC), Joram Nsubuga(KCCA FC), Anthony Emojong(KCCA FC)

Defenders

Joseph Kafumbe(KCCA FC), Aziz Abdu Kayondo(Vipers SC), Umar Lutalo(Aspire Academy), Robert Kitabalwa(St.Mary’s SS Kitende), John Rogers(Onduparaka FC), James Begisa(UPDF FC), Gavin Kizito Mugweri(SC Villa), Musa Ramathan(KCCA FC), Richard Bbosa(Express FC), Simon Baligeya(Busia Young FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Shafik Mavuma (Standard High School), Sammy Ssebaduka(Gil Vicente-Canada)

Midfielders

William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Bobosi Byaruhanga(Vipers SC), Wilber Wamala(Kataka FC), Davis Ssekaja(Bright Stars FC), Swamad Okur(Kataka FC), Ivan Eyam(Mbarara City FC), Steven Sserwada(KCCA FC), Faisal Wabyona(Big Talent Academy), Ashraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Andrew Kawooya(KCCA FC)

Forwards

Isma Mugulusi(Busoga United FC), Ivan Asaba(Vipers SC), Joseph Kizza Bukenya(KCCA FC), Sunday Opio(KCCA FC), Godfrey Oyaka(KCCA FC), Najib Yiga(Vipers SC),Ashraf Mulindi(Kataka FC), Ivan Bogere(Proline FC), Emmanuel Mukisa(Kataka FC), Derrick Kakooza(Police FC), Samuel Ssenyonjo(KCCA FC), Derrick Onyai(Mbarara City FC), Frank Ssebufu(Buddo SS), Richard Basangwa(Vipers SC), Jamal Masiko(Malmo Fria Laroverken Swedish FA),Alpha Ssali(Proline FC), Rodney Kamya Ssali(Proline FC)

Officials

Head Coach – Morley Byekwaso

Assistant Coach & Fitness- Simoen Masaba

Goalkeeping Coach- Stephen Billy Kiggundu

Team Physician- Michael Lule

Media Officer – Farid Mpagi