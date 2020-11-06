TOTAL AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Match Day 3 (12th November 2020): Uganda Vs South Sudan – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 pm)

Match Day 4 (16th November 2020): South Sudan Vs Uganda – Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (4 pm)

Unordinary to the normal tiding, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is braced to organize an international game without the fans.

When Uganda Cranes entertain South Sudan in an AFCON 2021 group B qualifier on 12th November 2020 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, there will be no fans.

The development is a guideline in respect of the safety, health and security precautions from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Therefore, the match St Mary’s Stadium will be played without spectators to reduce the inherent danger that this may pose to the general public this is in line with the CAF recommendation for the development of football activity recovery plan.

FUFA Communications director Ahmed Hussein, also the in charge of communication and dissemination of health related information to the public asserts that whereas the fans will be dearly missed, it is prudent upon the federation to adhere to the set guidelines.

We need the fans but there is nothing to do since we have to follow the set guidelines to the dot. We shall miss the fans inside the stadium. Please support us from home safely. COVID-19 is real Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications Director

Way forward:

According to Hussein, all the principles of Safety, Security and Health will all be adopted in all operations.

More attention shall be concentrated on ensuring that the safety of all persons that shall be allowed into the stadium for the purpose of a match is guaranteed and protected through enforcement of the right health protocols.

To that effect, CAF Safety and Security Department released different guidelines and conditions to have the matches played safely.

These are under the Transport Protocol for Teams and Officials, Hotel Safety and Security Protocol, Training Site / Official Training Safety and Security protocol, Stadium Safety and Security Protocol, New Stadium Accreditation Zones, Command and Control protocol, Considerations for Personnel Deployment on the match day, end of match protocol, medal Presentation safety and security protocol, match risk assessment and emergency evacuation considerations.

Upon fulfilment of the conditions, a Safety certificate is issued.

Kawowo Sports has established that at least 150 people will admitted at the 20,000 seater St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with a 2 meter distance from one another maintained and emphasized at all times .

All those who will be granted access at the stadium shall be expected to keep their masks on throughout the entire duration of the game.

Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan Mckinstry

A few days after the match at St Mary’s Kitende, the return leg shall be played Nyayo International Stadium in Nairobi on 16th November 2020.

FUFA is hosting the game at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende because Mandela National Stadium is temporarily gazetted as a national COVID-19 isolation and treatment center.

South Sudan Football Federation opted for the Nyayo International Stadium because the National Stadium in Juba is still under renovation.