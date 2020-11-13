Uganda Cranes’ technical team is eagerly waiting on the medical report concerning two of the players – Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu and Khalid Aucho – who picked up injuries during the 1-0 home victory against South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry confessed that they need the medical report about the two players before coming up with key decisions.

Defender Mukiibi pulled a ham-string and was replaced by Halid Lwaliwa in the 68th minute.

Moments later, midfielder Khalid Aucho limped out and his place was taken by teenager Karim Watambala.

Ronald Mukibi Ddungu chips the ball during South Sudan’s game as Manyumom Achol closes by Credit: Edgar Hamala

“We are keenly monitoring the situation about the injuries for Ronald Mukiibi and Aucho Khalid. The medical team will come with the details,” McKinstry stated.

It is already confirmed that left back Joseph Benson Ochaya will miss the return leg on Monday because he picked a second booking during the 1-0 win at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Jackson Morgan Odebe (center) is closed down by Faruku Miya and Khalid Aucho (right) during the match

Ochaya fouled South Sudan’s defender Rehan Angier Malong and got booked by Congo Brazzaville FIFA Referee Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou.

This was the second booking after getting cautioned on matchday one away to Burkina Faso during the non-scoring draw in Ouagadougou.

Now that Ochaya is suspended for the game, attention switches to Vipers’ left back Disan Galiwango who is already with the team and made the matchday squad during the first leg.

The Uganda Cranes team is expected to have a light recovery training session on Friday before key decisions will be made prior to traveling to Nairobi for the return leg.

The team is expected to depart for Nairobi on Saturday, 14th November 2020.