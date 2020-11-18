AFCON U-20 Qualifiers 2020 (CECAFA Zone):

Host: Tanzania, Arusha

Duration: 22nd November – 6th December

Groups:

A: Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti.

B: Uganda, Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan

C: Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan

A total of 39 match officials have been appointed for the 2020 CECAFA U-20 championship slated for 22nd November to 6th December in the Tanzanian city of Arusha.

These include two general coordinators, two assistant general coordinators, three refereeing committee members, four match commissioners, elven referees, twelve assistant referees with four instructors and assessors.

Of the 39, Uganda has only two officials; William Oloya (center referee) and Emmanuel Okudra (assistant referee).

The tournament gets underway on the 22nd November and will climax on 6th December 2020.

There are three groups with hosts and defending champions Tanzania in group A alongside Somalia and Djibouti.

Group B has Uganda, Eritrea, Burundi and South Sudan whilst group C has Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

Kenya was runners up in the 2019 championship hosted by Uganda at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu and FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Team Uganda (the Hippos) depart from Arusha on Thursday, 19th November 2020.

2020 CECAFA match officials:

General Coordinators:

Victor Lwal (South Sudan)

Baraka Kizungutu (Tanzania)

Assistant General Coordinators:

Yacoub Elmi (Djibouti)

Issam Shaban (Sudan)

Refereeing Committee Members:

Chairman: Celestine Ntangungira (Rwanda)

Instructor/Co-ordinator: Leslie Liunda (Tanzania)

Member: Sylvester Kirwa (Kenya)

Match Commissioners:

Amable Habimana (Burundi)

Elfaith Bani (Sudan)

Makur Majok (South Sudan)

Omar Muhammed Nur (Somalia)

Referees:

William Oloya (Uganda)

Martin Sanya (Tanzania)

Chief Florentina Zablon (Tanzania)

Houssein Mansour Saddam (Djibouti)

Malong Ring (South Sudan)

Mogos Teklu (Eritrea)

Hussein Ahmed Hassan (Somalia)

Tadesse Belay (Ethiopia)

Nsoro Ruzindana (Rwanda)

Mpaima Israel (Kenya)

Eltreefe Elsiddig (Sudan)

Assistant Referees:

Emmanuel Okudra (Uganda)

Fides Bangurambona (Burundi)

Ahmed Liban Abdourazak (Djibouti)

Mohamed Mkono (Tanzania)

Hellen Mduma (Tanzania)

George Primato Olibo (South Sudan)

Desire Nkurunziza (Burundi)

Joshua Achila (Kenya)

Belachew Tigle (Ethiopia)

Ghebreslase Yohannes Tewelde (Eritrea)

Raymond Nonati Bwiliza (Rwanda)

Mohamed Nour Abdi (Somalia)

Ahmed Omer Hamid (Sudan)

Instructors and Assessors: