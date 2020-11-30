AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone)

Semi-finals:

Uganda 3-1 Kenya

Kenya Tanzania Vs South Sudan – Black Rhino Academy, Karatu (3:30 PM)

The Uganda U-20 football team made history by qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 finals that will be hosted by West Africans Mauritania.

To achieve this land-mark feat, Uganda overcame traditional rivals Kenya 3-1 at the Black Rhino Academy Sports Stadium in Karatu, Tanzania on Monday.

Christened as the Hippopotamus, a large water friendly herbivorous and semiaquatic mammal, Uganda grunted right from the first whistle of the referee.

Kenya’s approach, as expected was a rather physical and direct mode, resisting the opening 20 minutes before the dead-lock was broken by team Uganda.

A rather unfamiliar name on the score sheet, Kenneth Ssemakula, a defender plying his trade at Busoga United in the Uganda Premier League was on the mark in the 21st minute.

It was a physical battle between Uganda Hippos and Kenya in the first semi-final. Uganda won 3-1 (Credit: FUFA Media)

Ssemakula was found totally unmarked to tap home a teasing corner kick off Najib Yiga in the goal area.

Four minutes later, Uganda was celebrating again. Striker Ivan Bogere raced onto Isma Mugulusi’s defence splitter and calmly finished into the back of the net.

L-R: Aziz Kayondo, Isma Mugulusi, Musa Ramathan and Ivan Bogere celebrate a goal for Hippos (Credit: FUFA Media)

This was Bogere’s three goal of the tournament following an earlier brace in the 6-1 humiliation against Burundi during a group B clash.

By the half time mark, the writing was on the wall that Uganda needed a solid defence to seal the continental slot.

Bogere scored his second goal on the day, the fourth of the championship following a well struck kick from the penalty mark.

Ivan Bogere (left) followed by teammate Richard Basangwa celebrate the second goal for Uganda Hippos against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media)

The penalty arose following a foul in the forbidden area on Mugulusi by the goalkeeper,Maxwell McChelsea.

Bogere confidently drove the ball to Maxwell’s opposite side, placing it his left for the third goal, his fourth in the tourney that winds down on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.

By this time, it was now done and dusted, Uganda had set their eyes on the continental berth.

Kenya pulled back a goal with 10 minutes to play with dangerman Enock Wanyama beating goalkeeper Jack Komakech from close range.

Wanyama who features at South B All Stars Football Club slotted the ball past Komakech through a forest of bodies inside the goal area.

The second game on the day will witness hosts and defending champions Tanzania face South Sudan at the same Black Rhino Academy facility in Karatu.

The third place play-off match and final will be played on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 at the same venue.

Uganda Hippos players passionately sing the national anthem before the game kick off (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Kenya: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga, Ivan Bogere, Steven Sserwadda

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kafumbe, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Raymond Onyai, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Ivan Asaba