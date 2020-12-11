Competitive sport has returned in the country after more than six months of inactivity due to COVID-19 but league netball will not be returning until next year.

The National Netball League (Super Division) was meant to throw-off last weekend (December 5) with government SOPs on the resumption of sport followed.

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) had given clubs until Thursday, December 3 to have tested the players but none of the clubs had done so by then.

However, only Police and Weyonje had done Covid-19 tests prior to the Club Managers’ meeting held at Lugogo yesterday (December 10).

It’s at the managers’ meeting that the decision to call off the league and prepare for next year was taken following the failure by clubs to have players tested.

“It’s true we are not to have a league this year, we shall have it next year,” Alice Alweny, the Assistant General Secretary – UNF who also chaired the meeting, told Voice of Bugerere.

“It wasn’t the decision by the federation but in the meeting we had with the club managers, we saw it important to call the league off because they still have a lot missing as far as following the Ministry of Health guidelines is concerned. So with few remaining days to end the year we decided not to hold the league this year,” she added.

It has been a lot of challenges. Some clubs have intimated that they don’t have even competition fees, some clubs have their players scattered all over and some say their sponsors are facing economic hardships. So, apart from covid testing, there are a lot more challenges facing the clubs that have made it difficult to go ahead with the league. Annet Kisomose, UNF General Secretary

With the senior national team (She Cranes) set to take on South Africa Proteas in a three-game test series in January 2021, calling off the league only means the players may not be game ready for the series.