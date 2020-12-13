Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei’s 10,000m world record has been officially ratified.
The milestone was set at the aptly named NN Valencia World Record Day on 7 October, when he posted 26:11:00 over the distance.
Cheptegei bettered Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year-old benchmark by more than six seconds after 25 laps of the track in an average of less than 63 seconds apiece.
The 24-year old’s top performance came 54 days after he broke the world 5000m world record of 12:37.35 also set by Bekele.
Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey also had her 5000m mark of 14:06:62 ratified according to World Athletics.
Gidey smashed the previous record set by Tirunesh Dibaba 12 years earlier. She clipped more than four seconds from the mark.