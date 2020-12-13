Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei’s 10,000m world record has been officially ratified.

The milestone was set at the aptly named NN Valencia World Record Day on 7 October, when he posted 26:11:00 over the distance.

Cheptegei bettered Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year-old benchmark by more than six seconds after 25 laps of the track in an average of less than 63 seconds apiece.

The 24-year old’s top performance came 54 days after he broke the world 5000m world record of 12:37.35 also set by Bekele.

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey also had her 5000m mark of 14:06:62 ratified according to World Athletics.

Letesenbet Gidey, left, and Joshua Cheptegei pose after breaking the 5,000m and 10,000m track world records, respectively

Gidey smashed the previous record set by Tirunesh Dibaba 12 years earlier. She clipped more than four seconds from the mark.