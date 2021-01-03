Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Next Matches (Tuesday, 5th January 2021):

Buvuma Vs Busujju (12 PM)

Buweekula Vs Busiro (3 PM)

Buvuma Ssaza football team became the latest side to be officially eliminated out of the 2020 Masaza Cup.

The development was confirmed on Sunday, January 3, 2021 when Kyaggwe and a 10 man Busiro played to a one all draw at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

This result meant that even with a game in hand for the islander Buvuma, they can not make surpass Kyaggwe who already completed their games with the final game against the Bulange group table leaders Busiro.

Kyaggwe has five points, and Buvuma still has a point with a game in hand against Busujju on Tuesday, 5th January 2021.

Buweekula, on four points also has a realistic chance of making the quarter final grade with a victory over Busiro with prayers Busujju falters against Buvuma.

Buvuma head coach Shaddrack Nsobya is confident that they can win the last game and return home with their heads up.

We want to complete the matches on a high note. We are determined to stage a gallant sportsmanship fight and finish respectably. Shaddrack Nsobya, Buvuma Head Coach

Buvuma head coach, Shaddrack Nsobya

Kyaggwe remains on the mercy of Buvuma to register a clear cut victory and also pray Busiro defeats Buweekula.

The tournament is currently on-going at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru under the strict observance of the COVID-19 guidelines where all the players, officials and support staff are frequently tested for the deadly virus.

Also, the other Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) are respected to the dot as regular hand-washing, social distance practice, sanitizing and constant wearing of face masks at all times.

On Sunday morning, Busujju worked hard for the first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Buweekula.

Shafic Kakande and Isaac Kiberu scored for Busujju, a side coached by Frank Mulindwa.

In Sunday’s second game, a ten man Busiro outfit rallied from a goal down to earn a point with Kyaggwe during the 1 all draw.

Gaddafi football club forward Ronald Obele gave Kyaggwe the lead on 32 minutes before Malida Kuteesa found the equalizer.

Busiro were reduced to ten men in the 41st minute when Amuza Kalibwami elbowed Moses Buga.

Busiro leads Bulange group with 7 points, followed by Kyaggwe on 5 points.

Two teams Busujju and Buweekula both have 4 points apiece with already eliminated Buvuma on a single point, earned during the 1 all draw with Buweekula.

Monday, 4th January 2021 is a rest day and the games in Bulange group will resume on Tuesday, 5th January 2021 with a double header as Buvuma hosts Busujju during the early kick off at 12 PM.

Later on Tuesday, Buweekula will entertain Busiro at 3 PM.

Meanwhile, the four teams in the third group of Masengere (Kyadondo, Mawokota, Kooki and Bugerere) are expected to arrive at Njeru on Wednesday, 6th January 2021 ahead of kick off on the subsequent day.

The Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank and Kande Poultry Farm sponsored tournament was originally supposed to kick off in June 2020 but was pushed forward to December 2020 and January 2021.

Players who have featured in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and the national teams (U-23, U-20 and senior Uganda Cranes) are illegible to take part.

All Bulange Group Results So Far: