Masaza Cup 2020 (All Bulange Group Results):

Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Kyaggwe 1-2 Buwekula

Buwekula Busujju 1-2 Busiro

Busiro Buvuma 1-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Kyaggwe 1-1 Busujju

Busujju Buweekula 1-1 Buvuma

Buvuma Busujju 2-0 Buwekula

Buwekula Busiro 1-1 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Buvuma 1-3 Busujju

Busujju Buweekula 1-3 Busiro

A total of 33 goals were scored in 10 matches of all the Bulange group games played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Busiro enjoyed the lion’s share of these goals with 13 goals scored in 4 of their matches, conceding 3 goals.

Ronald Lukungu’s coached side thus made the grade to the quarter finals with 10 points alongside Busujju who finished with 7 points.

“We spent over a month in camp preparing for the Masaza Cup tournament this year. The players displayed a gallant fight throughout the four group games in Bulange group which we topped. We shall now start planning for the quarter finals” Lukungu said after his side’s 3-1 over Buweekula on Tuesday, 5th January 2021.

L-R: Head coach Ronald Lukungu, assistant Bright Tadeo Nyanzi and team coordinator Thomas Moore Mujuzi on the Busiro Ssaza team bench

Players as Arafat Usama, Gerald Ogwet, Amuza Kalibwami, Kutesa Malida, captain Rogers Adriko, Robert Ssentongo, Best Razak Mumbere, Disty Edward Mubiru, goalkeepers Adadi Mutumba and Juma Kirabira among others were key pillars for team Busiro.

Busujju qualified to the quarter finals as the second best team in Bulange group with 7 points.

Frank Mulindwa’s coached side won two matches; 2-0 and 3-1 over Buweekula and Buvuma respectively with a draw against Kyaggwe (1 all) and a 2-1 loss to Busiro.

Mulindwa, a first time coach in the Masaza Cup tourney is humbled having led Busujju to the quarter finals.

Busujju players in action against Busiro during a Bulange group contest

“I am very happy having led Busujju to the quarter finals of the Masaza Cup. It so happens this is the first time that I have coached in this tournament. We shall go back to the drawing board and plan for the three remaining matches in quarter-final, semi-final and final” Mulindwa disclosed.

Frank Mulindwa, head coach of Busujju Ssaza

Busujju had outstanding players as goalkeeper Henry Kalule, defenders Issa Bugembe, Benard Alihuma, Benard Ndifuna, Michael Ssimbwa, towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi, Isaac Kiberu, Shafic Kakande, Samson Kasozi, captain Ronald Kaye, striker Brian Omirambe and Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale among others.

Busujju’s confirmation to the quarter finals was that sweet 3-1 win against islanders Buvuma during a rain marred duel.

Edgars Youth Football Academy striker Omirambe scored a brace and midfielder Irinimbabazi got the other for Busujju.

Forward Bruno Bunyaga netted the consolation for Buvuma.

Buvuma goalkeeper John Kalema had a first half penalty save from Shafic Kakande.

The four teams in Masengere group will report to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 6th January 2021.

This group has three time winners Mawokota, Kyadondo, and Kooki as well as Bugerere.

On Thursday, 7th January 2021, Bugerere opens up against Kyadondo in the early kick off at noon.

At 3 PM, 2007 winners Kooki will square up against three time champions Mawokota.