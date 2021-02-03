U-20 Mini tournament:

3rd February 2021: Tanzania U-20 Vs Uganda U-20 (At Chamazi Stadium, Dar es salaam) – 7 PM

The Uganda U-20 national team head coach Morley Byekwaso released the starting eleven against Tanzania in the first of the two friendly games lined up in preparation for the AFCON U-20 tournament slated for Mauritania.

Jack Komakech starts in goal posts with captain Gavin Kizito, Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, and Kenneth Semakula in defence.

Bobosi Byaruhanga will play the defensive midfield role with plenty of offensive-minded players infront of him as Najib Yiga and Isma Mugulusi.

Simeon Masaba (assistant coach) talks to the head coach Morley Byekwaso (right) Credit: FUFA

It is a three-man attack force that has serial killer Ivan Bogere, Derrick Kakooza, and Richard Basangwa in the quest for the goals.

The substitutes bench is rich and has a wide variety of players with the goalkeeping duo of Delton Oyo and Denis Ssenyondwa.

Others are Kafumbe, James Begisa, Baligeya, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Eyamu, Andrew Kawooya, Ivan Asaba, Davis Ssekajja, Faisal Wabyoona, Sam Ssenyonjo, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Alpha Thierry Ssali.

The match will be played under floodlights at the Chamazi Sports Complex in Dar es salaam.

Uganda U-20 XI: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Najib Yiga, Isma Mugulusi, Derrick Kakooza, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa

Subs: Delton Oyo, Denis Ssenyondwa, Kafumbe, James Begisa, Baligeya, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Eyamu, Andrew Kawooya, Ivan Asaba, Davis Ssekajja, Faisal Wabyoona, Sam Ssenyonjo, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Alpha Thierry Ssali