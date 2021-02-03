New Mexico United head coach Troy Lesesne is excited to work with Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira in the United Soccer League Championship (USLC).

Azira has just joined the expansion club following the expiry of his contract at Chicago Fire at the end of last of last season.

Troy who has been at the side since 13 August 2018 feels Azira will bring something new to the side especially with lots of experience under his sleeves.

“Micheal is a player I’ve been wanting to work with for a number of years, and I’m incredibly excited to finally get the chance this season,” said Troy.

“He brings an incredible amount of experience, first class mentality, and he will add a different dimension to our central midfield.”