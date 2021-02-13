Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has revealed his excitement at starting his athletics season in Monaco on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympics medal hopeful set two world records in Monaco last year and he is set to replicate that successful term with a 5K race on the same streets.

This will be familiar territory for the 24 year-old after winning the previous Monaco 5K, with a world record of 12:51, also bettering his own PB by 33 seconds.

His second race last year was also a 5K in Monaco when he ran 12:35:36 to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 5000m world record set in 2004.

“I’m very happy to start my year in Monaco again!..@MeetingHerculis 5k on Sunday, the race will be live on the @NNRunningTeam YouTube channel!!” Cheptegei wrote on his twitter page.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech will grace the stage after winning the Women’s 3000m Indoor Meeting – Karlsruhe in Germany with 8:41:98 a fortnight ago.

How to watch the race in Uganda?

Head over to the NN Running Team YouTube page to find a live stream. The action is set to start at 11:45 am on Sunday (East Africa Time).