The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has published a list of over 25 players who have transferred between different clubs in Uganda and Kenya.
This was after the Uganda rugby transfer window closed at the end of business on Friday, February 26, 2021.
According to the list published on the union website, Kobs were the busiest in the market. The Uganda Cup holders signed six players and let five go. The players that came in include Saul Kivumbi and James Odong from across the border in Kenya.
Mongers have neither transferred a single player in nor out during this transfer window.
Impis were only involved in one transfer. Brian Kizito joins from Makerere rival and tenant Rams. This however contradicts earlier announcements by Impis about the signing of two other players.
Last season’s worst performer Rhinos appear to have lost their strength in the market and lost two of the biggest assets in Arthur Mpande and Byron Oketayot to Kobs. However, they have been able to make the switch with Ivan Kirabo and Musajja Ronald.
In a rather surprising twist of events, Heathens have traded players with their top rivals, Pirates and Kobs. Wing Nobert Okeny joins the current league champions from Kobs while Robert Masendi and Micheal Otto have moved in the opposite direction. Mishingaidze Tinashe left for Pirates.
Jinja Hippos have added two foreign-based players to their roster with Eliphaz Emong and Akengo Kelly David.
The clubs are expected to officially unveil their signings in the coming week before season kicks off on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
FULL LIST OF TRANSFER
- Arthur Mpande from Rhinos to Betway Kobs
- Saul Kivumbi from Impala to Betway Kobs
- James Odong from Nondies to Betway Kobs
- Byron Oketayot from Rhinos to Betway Kobs
- Ivan Kirabo from Betway Kobs to Rhinos
- Nobert Okeny from Betway Kobs to Heathens
- James Okello from Rhions to Jinja Hippos
- Emong Eliphaz from Homeboyz to Jinja Hippos
- Solomon Okia from Harlequins to Stanbic Black Pirates
- Bagota Paul from Buffaloes to Stanbic Black Pirates.
- Mishingaidze Tinashe Peter from Heathens to Stanbic Black Pirates
- Michael Otto from Heathens to Betway Kobs
- Magero Humphrey from Betway Kobs to Rams
- Nelson Mandela from Buffaloes to Rams
- Masendi Robert from Heathens to Kobs
- Ivan Bugirya from Betway Kobs to Warriors.
- Adriko Harold from Rhinos to Warriors
- Kamusiime Tylane from Mulago Rams to Warriors
- Matthew Ocoria from Stanbic Black Pirates to Toyota Buffaloes
- Vicent Okello from Rhinos to Toyota Buffaloes
- Kiyimba Abdul from Heathens to Toyota Buffaloes
- Makmot Ivan from Warriors to Toyota Buffaloes
- Akengo Kelly David from Kabras Rugby Club to Jinja Hippos
- Brian Kizito from Rams to Impis
- Musajjagulanyango Ronald from Betway Kobs to Rhinos
- Wagabaza James from Buffaloes to Rhinos
- Bol Zacharia from Buffaloes to Rhinos