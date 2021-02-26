The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has published a list of over 25 players who have transferred between different clubs in Uganda and Kenya.

This was after the Uganda rugby transfer window closed at the end of business on Friday, February 26, 2021.

According to the list published on the union website, Kobs were the busiest in the market. The Uganda Cup holders signed six players and let five go. The players that came in include Saul Kivumbi and James Odong from across the border in Kenya.

Mongers have neither transferred a single player in nor out during this transfer window.

Impis were only involved in one transfer. Brian Kizito joins from Makerere rival and tenant Rams. This however contradicts earlier announcements by Impis about the signing of two other players.

Last season’s worst performer Rhinos appear to have lost their strength in the market and lost two of the biggest assets in Arthur Mpande and Byron Oketayot to Kobs. However, they have been able to make the switch with Ivan Kirabo and Musajja Ronald.

In a rather surprising twist of events, Heathens have traded players with their top rivals, Pirates and Kobs. Wing Nobert Okeny joins the current league champions from Kobs while Robert Masendi and Micheal Otto have moved in the opposite direction. Mishingaidze Tinashe left for Pirates.

Jinja Hippos have added two foreign-based players to their roster with Eliphaz Emong and Akengo Kelly David.

The clubs are expected to officially unveil their signings in the coming week before season kicks off on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

FULL LIST OF TRANSFER