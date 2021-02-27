Uganda Cranes striker Edrisa Lubega has joined Czech Republic’s top tier club, Pribram FK.

Christened as Torres in the footballing cirles, Lubega joins Pribram FK on a one and half year loan move from Estonia’s Paide Linnameeskond.

At Pribram FK, Lubega will wear shirt 29, the jersey number he was accorded during the official unvieling ceremony.

Lubega had joined Paide Liannameeskond on loan from his parent club, Proline Football Club in Uganda.

Edrisa Lubega (left) is officially unvieled at Pribram FK

In Estonia, he scored 14 goals from 26 matches at Paide Linnameeskond.

The same player has also netted 9 goals in the Cup competitions.

This is his fourth club in Europe after two Austrian clubs; Floridsdorfer Athletiksport-Club (six month loan move) and SV Guntamatic Ried Football Club before lately playing at Paide Linnameeskond in Estonia.

In Czech Republic, he joins left back Isaac Muleme who is currently employed by Viktoria Zizkov, a second division entity.

On 5th January 2016, he earned his maiden summon to the national team, the Uganda Cranes.

Lubega played at CHAN 2016 in Rwanda with the Uganda Cranes having graduated from the Uganda U-23 side.

He made his senior debut with the Uganda Cranes team on 27 January 2016, coming on as a 79th minute substitute for Erisa Ssekisambu in a 1 all draw with Zimbabwe in the African Nations Championship group Stages.

About Pribram FK:

Pribram FK are housed at the Na Litavce Stadium in Příbram city. The club currently plays in the Czech First League. It is the legal successor to Dukla Prague, a club which won 11 national league titles between 1953 and 1982.

Currently, they are 17th on the table of 18 teams with 12 points from 20 games.

Lubega joins well in time when the club needs his services and is expected to have his long awaited debut at home against Slovan Librerec on Saturday 6th March 2021 before visiting Sparta Prague three days later at the Generali Česká pojišťovna Arena.

Player Profile