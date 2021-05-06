Barely three months to the highly anticipated elective assembly for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) set for Mbale city on 21st August 2021, the politicking and lobbying is obviously the order the order.

The FUFA electoral college has regions as the biggest corridor of voters and every successful candidate should be able to get a lion’s share of these votes to accomplish the coveted seat.

Buganda Region Football Association (BRFA), one of the eight regions that constitute make up the composition has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to fully back the candidature of the incumbent president Moses Hassim Magogo.

There is need to consolidate the gains and secure the future of our Game, now, wherefore, we the persons whose names and signatures are appended to this Memorandum, being delegates-Elect representing Buganda Region Football Association to the FUFA Assembly hereby commit ourselves under the whip of Mr Rogers Mulindwa to support and vote Hon. Eng. Moses Magogo for another term as the FUFA President during the forthcoming elections scheduled for August this year Buganda Region Memorandum of Understanding

Newly elected delegate Jackline “Mamma Kyotera” Musiime, joined by the other five; Michael Ssekabira, Samuel Mpiima, Andy Kaweesa, Hassan Kavuma and Rogers Mulindwa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to endorse Magogo’s third term bid for the tenure 2021-2025.

Why Buganda endorsed Magogo’s third term:

Owing to the numerous achievements registered under the tenure of Hon. Magogo as president of FUFA since 2013 when he replaced Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, Buganda region fronted a number of tremendous achievements to the football sporting in Uganda.

These included among others; Uganda Cranes’ back to back qualification to the AFCON finals since 1978, the Hippos (U-20) playing in the AFCON finals and qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup abate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sand Cranes qualification to AFCON finals for the first time ever, improvement of Uganda’s visibility at both CAF and FIFA levels, FUFA’s ability to secure more sponsorships, women football at its peak, more investment of grassroot football, federation secretariat being more recognized, infrastructural development with several new buildings and the Kadiba stadium under construction, Hon. Magogo being the first Ugandan at the CAF Executive committee and the good leadership attributes.

Some of the Buganda Region Football Association delegates pose with the FUFA President Moses Hassim Magogo (third from left) at FUFA House in Mengo

“Magogo is a leader with good leadership attributes, he believes in reconciliation for the good of the game and mingles well with all categories of people. He enjoys a cordial working relationship with the Central Government which has earned the Federation more financial support from both the Government and Head of State. This fame has also earned him a Parliamentary Seat that will improve lobbying for FUFA” the MOU read in detail.

Other regions as North East and Eastern had also indicated their overwhelming support for the incumbent with verbal commitment.

Magogo came to power in 2013, taking over from Mulindwa who had served the beautiful game for 8 years.

Other candidates:

Proline Football Academy director Mujib Kasule and Katwe United chairman Hon. Allan Aliosious “Bwiino” Ssewanyana have already openly launched their bids to take on Magogo.

Others as Onduparaka Football Club chairman Hon. Bernard Atiku and Ali Ssekatawa (attached to Nyamityobora FC) have been talked of to eye the FUFA Presidency although, they are yet to come out openly and confirm.

FUFA delegates at the district and regional levels have already elected as the clear cut road continues to the long anticipated D-Day.

The 97th FUFA Assembly shall be elective in nature and will be hosted by the Eastern Region Football Association in Mbale city on 21st August 2021.

List of FUFA Presidents since 1924: