Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 23)

Police 0-0 KCCA

KCCA Kitara 2-2 BUL

BUL Vipers 1-1 URA

URA Kyetume 2-3 Express

The Lugogo derby between Police and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) failed to produce a clear cut winner after a non-scoring stalemate in normal time.

This derby was well contested as both sides created several goal scoring opportunities but the defence lines were water tight.

Only KCCA forward Sadat Anaku was the booked player by referee George Olemu in the game.

Both sides tried to make changes throughout the game but there was no substantive effect.

Police was forced into an early change when left back Ruben Kimera was stretchered off for Eric Ssenjobe with just 12 minutes into the game.

Yusuf Ssozi takes on Denis Iguma during the game at Lugogo (Credit: Police FC Media)

Frank Tumwesigye was also withdrawn with 3 minutes to end the opening half, and his place was taken by winger Muwadda Mawejje.

Police’s third and final change witnessed forward Brian Mululi Mayanja pave way for Johnson Odongo.

KCCA has its share of changes; Andrew Samson Kigozi came out for Ashraf Mugume in the 57th minute, Abubakar Gift Ali was rested for forward Charles Lwanga at the same time.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Denis Iguma came off for Samuel Ssenyonjo and Bright Anukani was introduced for Julius Poloto.

Frank Tumwesigye shields the ball away from Denis Iguma

KCCA defender Peter Magambo was named pilsner man of the match.

After this draw, both Police and KCCA have 38 points off 23 matches apiece.

KCCA is fourth as they have a superior goal difference.

KCCA defender Peter Magambo shows off the Pilsner man of the match placard

Meanwhile, Kitara and BUL played to a 2-all stalemate at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

BUL led 2-0 by the half time break, thanks to a brace by Joseph Ssemujju.

Patrick Kusemererwa and a late equalizer by Edison Agondeze earned Kitara a point.

At the St Mary’s Stadium, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers settled for a point after a 1-all draw.

Cromwell Rwothomio scores the opener in the first half before forward Yunus Sentamu got the equalizer with 5 minutes to play.

At the Nakisunga ssaza play-ground, Express recovered from a goal to beat Kyetume 3-2 at the Nakisunga Ssaza play-ground.

Erick Kenzo Kambale scored a hat-trick for Express and Kyetume had the Ezra duo of Kizito Kaye and Bidda on target.

Match day 24 will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021 and on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Dennis Rukundo, Nicholas Ruben Kimera, Hassaan Muhamood, Henry Katongole, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Yusuf Ssozi, Frank Tumwesigye, Frank Tumwesigye, Brian Mululi Mayanja, Duncan Ezekiel Sseninde

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Herman Wasswa Nteza, Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe, Fahad Kizito, Johnson Odongo, George Kiryowa

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo, Moses Aliro, Denis Iguma, Herbert Achai, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Abubaker Ali Gift, Sadat Anaku, Julius Poloto

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Kezironi Kizito, Charles Lwanga, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Ashraf Mugume, Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Match Officials: