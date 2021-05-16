Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 3 Results):

Kisenyi 1-2 Synergy

Synergy Aidenal SOSA 8-5 KJT

KJT Yeak Kabowa 4-2 Park

Park Big Talent Soccer Academy 2-2 Mengo

Futsal Super League debutants Synergy remain to be a force to reckon with as they are unbeaten in three matches thus far.

The Masaka based side beat seasoned Kisenyi 2-1 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on match day three.

Travis Mutyaba and Yasin Sabir were on target for Synergy, a side coached by the Uganda U-17 assistant coach Brian Ssenyondo.

Synergy’s Travis Mutyaba beats an opponent during action (Credit: John Batanudde)

Umaru Ssebuliba scored the consolation for Kisenyi.

Kisenyi had three players cautioned for misbehaviour.

Tonny Ssemwogerere, Ahmed Omar Abdifata and Farouk Nsubuga were all booked.

Referee cautions a Kisenyi player (Credit: John Batanudde)

Meanwhile, Aidenal SOSA humbled win-less Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 8-5. Marvin Kavuma notched four goals for Aidenal SOSA whose other four strikes came from Kenneth Kisiro (brace) as well as a goal apiece from Dennis Kalanzi and Jerome Lubega.

Yeak Kabowa were 4-2 winners over Park. Swaburu Abdul Mugenyi (hat-trick) and Bruno Ssembatya were on the mark for Yeak Kabowa. Saidi Kabogozza and Sam Kalyango netted Park’s two goals.

Big Talent Soccer Academy shared the spoils, 2-all with Mengo.

Abdallah Maawiyah and Lamech Mwebaza gave Mengo a 2-0 lead that they lost when Ronald Kaye and left footed gem Farouk Tumwesigye scored the two goals for Big Talent Soccer Academy.

Action between Kisenyi and Synergy at the Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Gifted gem Travis Mutyaba beats two Kisenyi players enroute scoring (Credit: John Batanudde)

Next Matches:

Synergy returns to action against Yeak Kabowa on Saturday, 22nd May 2021 at 12 PM.

Kisenyi will face Park in a battled of wounded parties at 10 am.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Kisenyi Futsal Club Team (Credit: John Batandde)

Synergy Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Kisenyi:

Farouk Nsubuga, Brian Nsereko, Godfrey Ssekyewa (Captain),Ibrahim Ali Abdukadir, Abdikariim Abdullahi Ahmed, Mohamed Abdirahim Ismail, Ahmed Omar Abdifatah, Tonny Ssemwogerere, Shafiq Avemah

Technical Team: Shash Shiraz Wazier (CEO), Sulaiman Sulailan Sekanyo (Head coach), Abdifatah Abdullahi (Assistant coach)

Kisenyi technical team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Synergy:

Ronald Kiberu, Sulaiman Kimbugwe, Kevin Kyeyune, Farid Acumu, Yasin Sabir, Travis Mutyaba

Technical Team: Ronald Yiga (CEO and Assistant coach), Brian Ssenyondo (Head coach), Salim Kitata (Assistant coach), Sadat Kabugo (Logistics)

Referees in consultation during a game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials: