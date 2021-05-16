FUFA Big League 2021:

Elgon Group:

Mbale Heroes 0-2 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Paidha Black Angels 1-0 Maroons

Maroons Blacks Power 1-1 Arua Hill

Rwenzori Group:

Kigezi Home Boyz 1-1 Proline

Proline Water 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Nyamityobora 2-2 Ndejje University

Gaddafi Football Club ascended to the joint top position on the Elgon group with a 2-0 win on the road over Mbale Heroes at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Sunday, 16th May 2021.

Left footed stylish midfielder Marco Method Bassey and pacy winger James Otim were on target for the Soldierz Boys.

Both Gaddafi’s goals arrived at the extremes of the match duration.

Bassey’s opener arrived on two minutes after kick off and Otim’s icing on the cake came at the stroke of full time.

Both players are oozing with vast experience having played for a number of clubs with Bassey as Mbarara City and lately Tororo based Admin whilst Otim was at Jinja SS (now Busoga United) and lately BUL.

Gaddafi has now attained 16 points, same as Arua Hill who were held to a 1-all draw by Blacks Power at the Emokori Stadium in Bukedea.

Alfred Leku scored for Arua Hill in the 65th minute with the equalizer by Michael Siwu coming five minutes to full time.

Arua Hill has a superior goal difference and thus tops the Elgon group.

Meanwhile, Paidha Black Angels worked for their first win of the season, beating Maroons 1-0 at the Bar Okoro Stadium in Zombo.

In the Rwenzori group, all the three matches ended in stalemates.

Kigezi Home Boyz and Proline played to a 1-all draw at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Rogers Tabule scored the opener for Kigezi Home Boyz and Brian Umony struck a penalty to get Proline a point.

The Water and Rwenzori group table leaders Tooro United duel ended score-less at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Nyamityobora and Ndejje University played to a 2-all draw.

Next Matches:

On Monday, 17th May 2021, there will be two matches; Terrazzo& Tiles host Luweero United at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Away in Mbale, Kataka will entertain Yumbe based Calvary at the Mbale Municipal stadium.

The top club per group will earn direct sporting qualification whilst four clubs (two from either groups) will then be engaged in a play-off to determine the third club to the top tier league.