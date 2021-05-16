Management of Western Uganda based FUFA Big League outfit Terrazo and Tiles Football Club announced a new head coach, Robert Ssekweyama.

Ssekweyama will handle the second division debutants until the end of the season.

He replaced Michael Bukenya who handled the club during the first half of the 2021 season.

“Today (16th May 2021), Terrazo and Tiles has mutually agreed to terminate the agreement (contract) between head coach Michael Bukenya and the club after taking the club through the first round of the maiden Big League season.” a club statement read.

Robert Ssekweyama has rich coaching experience having worked at SC Villa, Express and has handled Maroons, Doves as the latest clubs

Ssekweyama has been handling the club’s training sessions and helped to recruit some of the new players ahead of the second round.

Gerald Rwakititi is among the new signings at the club ready to serve in the second half of the season with the objective of playing safe to avoid the relegation monster back to the Western region league.

Ali Kimera, who was at the helm of the club’s promotion to the FUFA Big League is playing a big role behind the scenes.

Terrazo and Tiles shall host fellow league debutants Luwero United on Monday, 17th May 2021 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Ssekyeyama joins the chain of coaches who have come in to replace the sacked parties just like Mbale Heroes’ Hussein Kheri, Allan Kabonge (at Paidha Black Angels) and Gaddafi’s Hassan Zungu.