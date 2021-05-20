Uganda Rugby Union has appointed Brian Makalama and Robert Musinguzi to take charge of the Uganda Rugby Cranes in the absence of head coach Robert Seguya who is currently hospitalised.

The announcement has been made as a summoned training squad of over seventy players get ready for their first session on Saturday morning at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Makalama assumes the role of head coach with immediate effort and Musinguzi will be his assistant. The latter is the head coach at Black Pirates Rugby Club while for last season, the former was providing technical assistance to Buffaloes Rugby Club.

Makalama has said he is curious to see which players will honour the call up and is excited to meet them at the first session. ”It is exciting to meet the group of players on Saturday. I am curious to see who will honour the call-up since that will be our first training session. First sessions are usually challenging because it sets the pace for the rest of our contact,” Makalama said, in a statement from URU.

Robert Musinguzi

On the other hand, Musinguzi has expressed his delight at the opportunity to be chosen to work with the national team setup.

”It is a huge honour to be chosen to work with the national team. As a coach, the opportunity to work with the top players and coaches in the country is something very exciting. I have worked with Coach Brain Makalama before at club level and I am looking forward to another enjoyable, memorable, and ultimately successful experience with him at the national level,” he said.

Makalama and Musinguzi both donned the precious Uganda Rugby Cranes jersey during their playing days. Makalama was a front-row forward while Musinguzi was a halfback.

Head Coach Robert Seguya continues his treatment at the Mulago National Hospital. The rugby community in Uganda and East Africa have come together to contribute moral and financial support for the legend towards his treatment.