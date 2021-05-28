The draws for the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 that will take place from August 24 to September 5 have been conducted in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uganda’s Silverbacks will be housed in either Group A or Group D depending on the position they finish in the qualifiers, and if it gets them into the tournament.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A along with 11-time African champions Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and third place team from Group E of the qualifiers.

Defending champions Tunisia are in Group B with five-time winners Egypt, the Central African Republic and Guinea.

2015 champions Nigeria are joined by Ivory Coast, Mali and Kenya who are returning to the tournament since 1993 when they finished fourth.

Senegal, the 2017 bronze medalists, are joined by Cameroon, debutants South Sudan and the second finisher in Group E of the qualifiers.

Group E of the Qualifiers

FIBA made a decision on the fate of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers games that were not played during the last window due to health-related reasons.

Matches involving Silverbacks were postponed after it was reported that Uganda’s camp had several positive tests for Covid-19.

According to a statement released by FIBA, the games will be played between June 15 and July 15 at a venue yet to be determined.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that Uganda will take on Morocco on July 8 and play Cape Verde on July 15.

AfroBasket 2021 Groups