The essence of life is to live it to the fullest and enjoy all that comes with its benefits.

Former Uganda Cranes international Emmanuel Balyejusa, 38, officially communicated his retirement from the beautiful game as an active player.

The intelligent and hardworking midfielder played for a span of more than two decades at the highest level for several clubs and his national team, Uganda Cranes.

Balyejusa admits that he retires from the game a very happy man.

Most of the people think about money to equate it to happiness. To me, no. I have got many friends because of playing football across the country and beyond the boundaries. I am loved everywhere. This is the best gift I have got from football and I leave the scene a very happy man. Emmanuel Balyejusa, former

Emmanuel Balyejjusa in action for Terrazo and Tiles against Nyamityobora at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City

Emmanuel Balyejusa controls the ball

Balyejusa started playing football as a young teen at Busembatia Secondary School.

It is from here that he was signed by Iganga Town Council, then a giant killer in the Uganda Premier League.

His exploits attracted the keen eye of the record 16 time UPL winners Sports Club Villa where he won a number of trophies in the league and Stanbic Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu Cup).

He crossed to Rwanda’s Atraco for semi-professional stint between 2005 and 2007 before returning to his native country and was signed by Nalubaale (which later merged with Proline).

He also served at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Water, The Saints, Kira Young, Misindye Seeta, Busia Fisheries, Town View Busembatia and lately Terrazo and Tiles, a side that he promoted from the FUFA regional league to the Big league.

Emmanuel Balyejusa executes a throw in

National team duty:

Balyejusa earned his first national team cap on 12th December 2002 against Kenya.

He recounts the moment that he admits that will live forever in his memory.

“The first day I wore the Uganda Cranes jersey will live in my memory forever. I was very excited and humbled. This gave me the urge to perform even better” he recalls.

Emmanuel Balyejusa (left) takes on an opponent

Pin code to longevity:

Born on 10th September 1982, Balyejusa ranks among the longest serving footballers in Uganda.

He boldly attributes the feat to personal discipline, strict diet and sheer commitment.

“I managed to play for all those years at the highest level because I loved the game first of all. I was disciplined to play football, monitored closely my diet and I was dedicated to serve at all times.” he stated.

He has since advised the budding players to set realistic goals and work hard in equal measure.

Emmanuel Balyejusa (left) and Patrick Waliggo during their epoch at Terrazo and Tiles in the FUFA regional league playoffs at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

“I advise the young players to set their priorities right and work hard as well. Football is business and it needs commitment at all times with good discipline and hard work” he cautioned.

Balyejusa was capped 20 times for the Uganda Cranes, playing in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, Castle Cup as well as the AFCON qualification campaign.

He points out former teammate Dan Obote as the best midfield partner he has ever played with.

“I have played with so many players in my career but my partnership with Dan Obote made football so easy for me. He was very hard working and a team player with good passing skills. I did not find any tough opponent because I always came prepared to battle” Balyejusa adds.

Nyamityobora’s Brian Kanyesigye (right) tries to push away Tiles and Terrazzo’s Emmanuel Balyejjusa

What is next for the legend?

With Balyejusa retired, he has vowed to continue serving the game in the capacity of a coach.

“I want to continue serving the game as coach. There are so many young talented players that require a helping hand. I will first go home and rest for a short time before I fully embark on this project of helping young players” Balyejusa speaks of his next step forward.

By the time of his retirement from football, Balyejusa has been featuring at Terrazo and Tiles in the FUFA Big League (second division).

Sadly, Terrazo and Tiles was relegated to the third division (Western region league) after a dismissal performance in their debut season.