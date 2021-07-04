International Build up (Monday, 5th July 2021):

Saudi Arabia Vs Uganda

At Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium, Riyadh (7 PM)

Uganda will play their second international build up against Saudi Arabia at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz stadium in Riyadh city on Monday, 5th July 2021.

This comes days after the first friendly match that ended goal-less last Friday at the same venue.

Vipers Sports Club midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga anticipates an improved performance from the first game coming to the second build up.

He cites having revised the technical play and mastery of the hot weather conditions.

“We expect an improved performance than the one we had in the first build up. The team has regrouped well and planned afresh to learn from the mistakes. Also, we have got used to the very hot weather conditions” Byaruhanga stated.

Derrick Kakooza in action against Saudi Arabia. Kakooza was introduced for Richard Basangwa in the 56th minute (Credit: FUFA Media)

In the first game, Saudi Arabia team which is preparing for the Toyoko 2020 Olympic games in Japan dominated the game for long spells.

Uganda’s team remained firm as they maintained their solid shape and will be looking forward to improve the grey areas as highlighted by the head coach Morley Byekwaso.

“We have had a good last training session on Sunday. All the players are available for selection because none is sick or injured. We thank that to God. We have gotten used to the weather conditions and expect a good game on Monday. We want to go for the CECAFA Champions with our heads up” Byekwaso disclosed.

Saudi Arabia center forward Abdullah Abdulrahman Alhamodda is tackled by Uganda’s Enock Walusimbi and Peter Magambo (Credit: FUFA Media)

Some of the unused substitute players in the first game as goalkeeper Eric Kibowa, George Kaddu, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Salim Abdallah, Kenneth Ssemakula and Saddam Masereka are expected to get game time.

The team held an hour’s training session on Sunday evening in Riyadh in preparation for the Monday game.

Uganda’s team available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Hassan Matovu, Eric Kibowa

Outfield players: Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Mukwala, George Kaddu, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Derrick Kakooza, Salim Abdallah, Julius Poloto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saddam Masereka

Officials: