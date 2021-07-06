One of the brightest prospects of Ugandan cricket is putting in the hard work to make sure he gets into coach Laurence Mahatlane’s plans for the Cricket Cranes.

One of the most explosive and exciting batsmen, then a young boy, Zephaniah Arinaitwe scored a century for the senior team in South Africa on a build-up tour and from then on big things were expected of him.

He got his first competitive debut at the ICC Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2019 but in a tournament that didn’t go well for Uganda, Arinaitwe didn’t win himself a lot of fans because he didn’t showcase his full potential. As a newcomer, he was one of the players who paid the price of getting the chop from the side and since then, he has not had a proper look in.

The arrival of Laurence Mahatlane didn’t come with any soft landing for him as he was neither selected among Uganda A team or the main 12 centrally contracted players.

I was definetly disappointed not to be offered a contract but I can only control what I can. I am trusting the process and that was part of the process. The five months I have been without a contract have been tough but I know God will see me through. Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Batsman

Just before the lockdown, Zepha as he is popularly known, was the form batsman with an average of over 50 in the trial games a sign that something about his game has changed.

A natural stroke player, Arinaitwe only needs to find a working formula that allows him to flourish without giving away his wicket carelessly.

I have worked hard on my game and it’s good to see the results especially in the last games I played before the lockdown. I look at these results and think they can make my case once the selectors make the final team for Jersey and the other tournaments. Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Batsman.

Unfortunately, the 42-day lockdown has meant there is no sports a situation that means most players who earn from the game are going through a terrible time.

Alot is going on at the moment but I am focussed on the grind. I am keeping fit on a daily though things are getting tougher but I wont give up because I am not the kind. Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Batsman.

A fan favorite for many because once he is in the grove you will love his batting, his swashbuckling style saw him score a century against Namibia in the U19 World Cup qualifiers off only 42 balls.

He scored a record 200 alone in a school’s cricket game qualifier and there is definitely something the coach can work with. However, the ultimate claim to this greatness lies with Zepha himself depending on him staying motivated and how hard he works.