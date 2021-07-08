AFC Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has run of contract at the Kenyan premier league giants.

Ochan’s current employment contract ran down at the end of June and he missed the club’s loss to traditional rivals Gor Mahia during the KFK cup finals.

After leaving Zambia’s Super League outfit Kabwe Warriors in 2019, Ochan penned a year-long contract at AFC Leopards.

At the end of the 2019-2020 season, Ochan was convinced with a successful extension by another year.

Benjamin Ochan as he was unveiled at AFC Leopards in October 2020

Now that his contract ended, Ochan looks forward a new deal either at AFC Leopards or elsewhere in the CECAFA region.

The former Entebbe Young, KKL, Super Cubs, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Sports Club Victoria University and Sports Club Villa goalkeeper remains cagey about the next destination.

“I will take my time to make a decision before choosing where I will play next. I am not in a hurry” Ochan spoke to Kawowo Sports from his Nairobi base.

A number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League as Vipers and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) have been linked with this shot stopper.

Benjamin Ochan with a routine clearance while still at Kabwe Warriors in Zambia

Who is Ochan?

Ochan is a product of the famous Entebbe Young Football Academy before he sought greener pastures at Kampala Kids League (KKL).

He also had a stint at Danish club AGF Aarhus during the youthful days in 2007.

The 31 year old devoted staunch Christian has previously played at KCCA for three different stints in 2008-2009, 2015-2018, South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic (2010), Sports Club Villa (2011-2012), Sports Club Victoria University (2013-2014) and lately Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors (2018-2019).

National team duty:

Ochan has played 17 times for the Uganda Cranes team since making his debut on 30th September 2013 against Egypt.

He has played two African Nations Championships in South Africa (2014) and Morocco (2018).

Achievements:

The left footed goalkeeper has won a number of accolades to include the inaugural CECAFA Nile Basin cup (2014), two Uganda Premier League titles with KCCA (2015/16 and 2016/2017) as well as one Uganda Cup title (2016/2017).

Ochan is also the ambassador of the Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala (EACSG) who recently partnered with Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVRLAC) Uganda Chapter to conserve Lake Victoria, arguably Africa’s largest fresh water body.