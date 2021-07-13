Vipers Sports Club striker Yunus “Manucho” Sentamu Junior has dedicated the golden boot to Peter Ssebulime (deceased) for the contribution he impacted to his life.

The 2020 – 2021 StarTimes Uganda Premier League top scorer with 16 goals was officially awarded his golden boot during the scientific prize giving ceremony at Soliz House, home of the league sponsors on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The golden boot also came forth with a prize money of Shs 1,000,000 (cash payment) that was handed over by Franklin Wang, the StarTimes Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

I dedicate this golden boot to my football god father the late Peter Ssebulime. He discovered my talent, believed in me and encouraged me. I am what I am today because of him. I remember, he got me from Nile College School in Kasangati and kept encouraging me. Yunus Sentamu, Vipers SC forward

Yunus Sentamu Jr. half volley against Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium (Credit: Uganda Soccer Patriots)

Sentamu used the opportunity to thank the Vipers management for the second chance presented to play at the club, coaching staff, teammates, club staff and the fans.

The former St Julian High School – Gayaza, St Mary’s Boarding School and Bulemeezi Ssaza forward missed the start of the 2020 – 2021 but swiftly joined the business after 7 matches and scored for fun.

“Football is teamwork. I could not manage to score and become top scorer alone. Right from the team management that granted me a second chance to play at the club, the coaches, my fellow teammates, club staff and the fans, I am humbled for their work and contribution” the former AS Vita, CS Sfaxien, Tirana and FC Ives forward added.

After playing at FC Tirana, Sentamu returned home and almost missed two seasons (including the grey 2020 year of the COVID-19 pandemic).

David Bagole (left) joins Yunus Sentamu Jr. in celebrations against rivals Sports Club Villa at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Yunus Sentamu Junior inks the dotted lines on his employment contract at Vipers in January 2021 (Credit: Vipers SC Media) Credit: Vipers SC Media

His parent club, Vipers convinced him to sign a contract that kept him at the Kitende based entity for the 2020-21 season, scoring 16 league goals to finish top scorer, one above Express’ talisman Eric Kenzo Kambale.

Speaking about what lies ahead of him, Sentamu remained cagey but optimistic of the best times ahead.

“I am still at Vipers but who knows what the future can bring. It is only Allah” he added.

Yunus Sentamu Jr with goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga as they show off their accolades Credit: John Batanudde

The crowning ceremony was graced by the FUFA President Moses Hassim Magogo who retaliated the essence of television in marketing football.

A delegation of champions Express led by the board member Suubi Kiwanuka, CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, head coach Wasswa Bbosa, goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga and other club staff received their trophy and medals.

Muwanga, as the best goalkeeper in the league was also rewarded with a plaque and cash worth Shs 1,000,000.

Just like last season, the league was also halted citing force majeure (Coronavirus pandemic) with 4 rounds to play.

Back then, Vipers were declared champions in the 2019-2020 season with Steven Desse Mukwala, then at Maroons emerging the top scorer with 13 goals.

Express will represent Uganda at the CAF Champions league whilst runners up Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Yunus Sentamu preparing for a Uganda Cranes training session at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: AMINAH BABIRYE / Kawowo Sports

All UPL Top Scorers since 1968: