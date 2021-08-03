The Rally Crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba was rewarded with the Fortebet Real Stars award for the month of July 2021.

Nasser and Katumba finished third at the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Tanzania event.

The duo received their award and cash reward during the awards ceremony held at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala on Monday, 2nd August 2021.

Nasser was humbled for the award that he believes will further motivate them going forward.

Yasin Nasser Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

He also saluted the entire crew for the achievement.

“I want to thank the organizers of the Real Stars awards for the initiative. This will inspire us to climb the ladder. In the same vein, I would like to thank the entire crew for the collective teamwork.” Nasser stated.

The MOIL sponsored driver urged more sponsors to join the bandwagon of supporting drivers.

“Uganda has many talented drivers and they need the assistance of sponsors to deliver. I therefore urge the corporate family to come and support” Nasser urged.

Ali Katumba Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

His co-driver Katumba noted that this award will give them the energy heading to the next rally in Zambia.

“We are humbled for this award. It gives us the impetus to perform even better given the upcoming rally in Zambia come September 2021” Katumba said.

Ali Katumba and Yasin Nasser

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba during a jump in a competitive race Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, Uganda Rugby Lady Cranes prop and forward Faith Namugga won the rugby accolade.

Namugga beat teammate and skipper Peace Lekuru and Rugby Cranes star Adrian Kasiito.

The forward, hooker-cum-prop who plays for Avengers Rugby club in Entebbe was outstanding during Uganda’s two victories over Zimbabwe Sables in the Rugby women Africa’s cup as the Lady Cranes dominated 41-00 and 34-03 at Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Kampala.

The different winners of the July Fortebet Real Stars awards

Other winners:

10,000m Olympic silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei won the athletics accolade.

Chepetegi was picked ahead of Jacob Kiplimo alongside 800m and 1500m Olympic semifinalist Winnie Nanyondo.

Athlete representative on the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Ali Ngaimoko received the accolade on behalf of Cheptegei who is still in Japan for the 5000 metre race.

Uganda National basketball player Arthur Kaluma took home the basketball award ahead of Eric Rwahire and Ishmail Wainwright.

Ali Katumba, Yasin Nasser, Faith Namugga and Ali Ngoimoko Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

These awards were initiated way back in 2018 as a means to recognize and reward sporting excellence.

They are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency and bankrolled by betting firm Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Restaurant.

Isaac Mukasa, the Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director congratulated the different winners as he lauded the sponsors.

Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency

“I want to thank the sportsmen and women for the effort put in the various games played. In the same spirit, I would like to appreciate our sponsors for the commendable task of bankrolling these awards” Mukasa disclosed.

Fortebet brand ambassador Alex Muhangi graced the awards.

The awarding for the best in August 2021 will be held at the start of September.