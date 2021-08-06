Winnie Nanyondo has finished seventh in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s 1500m final, 6.69 seconds behind the eventual winner Faith Kipyegon.

Despite clocking 3:59.80 in the event for her season-best result, the race was too fast for Nanyondo to earn a fifth medal for Uganda at the games.

Nanyondo began the race, running among the front runners to clock 15.2 at the 100m mark which she maintained until about 400m. Then she dropped off as the pace picked up upfront. By the 1000m mark, she was in 10th place well outside contention for a podium place.

However, she injected pace in her final 300m to gain three places and complete her season best performance in Tokyo.

The podium places were taken by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon who successfully defended her Olympic 1500m crown ahead of Great Britain’s Miur Laura and Netherlands’ Hassan Sifan.