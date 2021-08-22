Tanzania coach Kim Paulsen has left out of Egypt based midfielder Himid Mao from the 28-man squad ahead of the September World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The highly rated midfielder is one of the long serving players on the Taifa Stars team and joins Thomas Ulimwengu and Farid Musa among the experienced players out.

Himid Mao against Senegal in Tanzania Group opener at Afcon 2019

Paulsen has named other experienced players like skipper Mbwana Ally Samatta, John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni and Simon Msuva on the team that also includes a number of faces from the U-23 Cecafa winning team.

Taifa Stars visit DR Congo on September 2 and seven days later, host Madagascar in Group J of the qualifiers.

“When you play a World Cup qualifier away, with the opponent like DR Congo, a team with a lot of experienced players, you need to be very careful. That’s why I included a number of experienced players too that can keep the fight on,” Paulsen said.

Tanzania team at AFCON 2019 in Egypt

Like Uganda, Kenya and Burundi, Tanzania failed to qualify for Afcon 2021 after featuring at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans) and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomary Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco).

Midfielders: Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union)

Forwards: Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), Iddy Seleman (Azam FC)