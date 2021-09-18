Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League entity Blacks Power Football Club has secured the services of midfielder Sharif Muhammed Kyandiga Ochaya.
These two parties agreed upon a year-long employment contract with the target of seeing the club attain promotion to StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
The Bukedea based club has also recently signed head coach Vialli Bainmugisha for two years.
About Kyandiga:
The towering midfielder has been employed at Western Uganda based side Nyamityobora Football Club that he served for a season.
Kyandiga kick-started his career at Tanda Football Club in the Wakiso District fourth division league.
He then moved to Kasenge FC, another fourth division club in the Wakiso District league in 2014 before he elevated to Kitende United a year later, then in the third division (Buganda Regional League).
In 2016, he was signed by Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier League by Mathias Lule, as head coach.
The following year, he was summoned to the Uganda U-20 team as the country prepared for the CAF U-20 qualifiers.
After two seasons, he joined Entebbe and transferred to Kansai Plascon Football Club before lately, he featured at Nyamityobora Football Club.
Before Blacks Power secured him, newly promoted UPL side Gaddafi had also expressed interest in his services.
Personal Bio-Data:
- Full-Names: Sharif “Ochaya” Muhamad Kyandiga
- Date of Birth: 3rd November 2000
- Parents: Mariam Umar & Muhammed Azizi
- Place of Birth: Entebbe, Uganda
- Height: 6.2 Feet
- Weight: 72Kg
Football Career:
- Playing Positions: central defensive & offensive Midfield
- Key weapons: Close Ball control, Short & Long range Passing, Dribbling, Heading and Shooting
- Clubs: Kasenge (Fourth Division – 2014), Kitende United (Buganda Regional League – 2015), Express Football Club (Uganda Premier League – 2016-2018), Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League – 2019), Kansai Plascon (FUFA Big League – 2019/20), Nyamityobora (FUFA Big League – 2021/22)
Achievements:
- Selected in 2014 Airtel Rising Stars U-17 tournament – MVP Buganda region 2014
- Made the Uganda Dream Team for South Africa and Nairobi Tours in 2016
- Summoned to Uganda U-20 in 2017