Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League entity Blacks Power Football Club has secured the services of midfielder Sharif Muhammed Kyandiga Ochaya.

These two parties agreed upon a year-long employment contract with the target of seeing the club attain promotion to StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Bukedea based club has also recently signed head coach Vialli Bainmugisha for two years.

Nyamityobora hardworking midfielder Sharif Muahmmed Ochaya Kyandiga slides to defend against Herbert Achai (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

About Kyandiga:

The towering midfielder has been employed at Western Uganda based side Nyamityobora Football Club that he served for a season.

Kyandiga kick-started his career at Tanda Football Club in the Wakiso District fourth division league.

He then moved to Kasenge FC, another fourth division club in the Wakiso District league in 2014 before he elevated to Kitende United a year later, then in the third division (Buganda Regional League).

Muhammed Sharif Ochaya Kyandiga in action at Nyamityobora Football Club (Credit: Westland Sports Agency)

In 2016, he was signed by Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier League by Mathias Lule, as head coach.

The following year, he was summoned to the Uganda U-20 team as the country prepared for the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

After two seasons, he joined Entebbe and transferred to Kansai Plascon Football Club before lately, he featured at Nyamityobora Football Club.

Before Blacks Power secured him, newly promoted UPL side Gaddafi had also expressed interest in his services.

Personal Bio-Data:

Full-Names: Sharif “Ochaya” Muhamad Kyandiga

Sharif “Ochaya” Muhamad Kyandiga Date of Birth: 3rd November 2000

3rd November 2000 Parents: Mariam Umar & Muhammed Azizi

Mariam Umar & Muhammed Azizi Place of Birth : Entebbe, Uganda

: Entebbe, Uganda Height: 6.2 Feet

6.2 Feet Weight: 72Kg

Midfielder Sharif “Ochaya” Muhammed Kyandiga during the Entebbe FC days

Football Career:

Playing Positions: central defensive & offensive Midfield

central defensive & offensive Midfield Key weapons: Close Ball control, Short & Long range Passing, Dribbling, Heading and Shooting

Close Ball control, Short & Long range Passing, Dribbling, Heading and Shooting Clubs: Kasenge (Fourth Division – 2014), Kitende United (Buganda Regional League – 2015), Express Football Club (Uganda Premier League – 2016-2018), Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League – 2019), Kansai Plascon (FUFA Big League – 2019/20), Nyamityobora (FUFA Big League – 2021/22)

Achievements: