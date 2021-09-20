Uganda’s most successful football side Sports Club Villa has confirmed a new home ground, FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The development was revealed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shawn Mubiru on Monday, 20th September 2021 during the official unveiling of the new technical team at their headquarters in Industrial Area, 6th street, Kampala city.

“Sports Club Villa shall be hosting our home matches at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District for the season 2021-2022. We shall be training at the Uganda Martyrs’ High School in Lubaga. The sessions will be covered only on invitation for the media” Mubiru disclosed.

The FUFA Technical Center stadium in Njeru, Buikwe district is a property of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and it is also home to Busoga United Football Club.

It is among the three stadia with astro turf used in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League; the other two being MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala and the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District

Shawn Mubiru, Chief Executive Officer Sports Club Villa

Mubiru also revealed that the club has plans of leasing land to construct their own home, a detailed plan that will be made public in the near future.

“We intend to lease land and this will be made public when the full programme has been confirmed” Mubiru added.

Sports Club Villa has been hosting their home matches at the Military Barracks Play ground in Bombo for the previous season.

They had earlier hosted their matches at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium and Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The Jogoos officially unveiled Greek national Petros Koukouras as head coach for the period 2021-2022.

Petros Koukouras is SC Villa head coach for the next three years

Koukouras’ backroom staff include Jackson Magera Kaddu (first assistant coach), Richard Amatre (second assistant coach), club legend Phillip Ssozi (Youth team coach) and Mubarak Kiberu as goalkeeping coach.

Kiberu is currently with the Uganda Crested Cranes team (national women team) preparing for the upcoming COSAFA Invitational tournament.

For starters, SC Villa has 16 titles (Uganda Premier League) to their name, the most number among all clubs.