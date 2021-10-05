Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards (September 2021):

Ludo: Moses Kirumira (Kisansa Kireka)

Moses Kirumira (Kisansa Kireka) Football: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers and Uganda Cranes)

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers and Uganda Cranes) Athletics : Martin Masau

: Martin Masau Motorsport: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba Rally Crew

Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba Rally Crew Volleyball: Daudi Okello

Daudi Okello Cricket: Ali Sha Riazat (Azizi Damani and Uganda Cricket Cranes)

Ali Sha Riazat (Azizi Damani and Uganda Cricket Cranes) Hockey: Raid Kiyemba (Weather Head Hockey Club)

Raid Kiyemba (Weather Head Hockey Club) World Schools’ Games: Mathew Kisakye (Basketballer)

For the very first time since inception of the Fortebet Real Stars Sports monthly awards, the sport of Ludo was recognized and rewarded.

It was during the September 2021 awards that Ludo’s cream-de-la-cream was rewarded among the eight accolade winners on the day.

The crowning ceremony happened at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Monday, 4th October 2021.

Ludo player Moses Kirumira, plying his club business at Kisansa Kireka was the first ever ludo personality to be recognized and rewarded with a plaque that was also accompanied by a cash amount.

Moses Kirumira (left) receives his plaque from Fortebet Brand Ambassador Alex Muhangi at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala

Kirumira was rewarded for the outstanding performance and display as his club, Kisansa Kireka clinched their first ever national league trophy during the climax of the league in September.

“I am humbled to be the first Ludo player ever to be rewarded at the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards. This gives me the impetus to work harder and return to the podium” an overwhelmed Kirumira noted.

Moses Kirumira shows off the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy after the 2021 Uganda Ludo Federation national league season.

Besides captaining Kisansa Kireka to the national Ludo honours, Kirumira was also instrumental with vital scores for his club that also enabled him to clinch the league Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.

He easily beat the league top scorer Paul Kasumba of Kamwokya Corner Ludo club as well as Kazo Hill’s Joanita Nakimboowa, arguably the best female player in the entire national Ludo league for the season 2021.

Vipers communications director Abdul Wasike speaks whilst holding Bobosi Byaruhanga’s plaque

Other rewarded personalities:

In football, Vipers and Uganda Cranes midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga won the accolade received on his behalf by the Vipers’ communications director Abdul Wasike.

Byaruhanga, in a recorded audio message lauded the organizers and sponsors of these awards in a special way for the initiative as well as the contribution from his football families at Vipers and on the national team.

“I wish to thank the organizers and sponsors of the Fortebet Real Stars awards. They have really made these awards colourful. I also want to thank my teammates and coaches at Vipers Sports Club as well as the Uganda Cranes” Byaruhanga disclosed.

Byaruhanga had a superb display in September 2021 when he guided Vipers to their second Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy as well as his exploits on the national team during the international build up match against Ethiopia, Fassil Kenema (he scored) and the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening group E qualifiers away to Kenya and Mali.

To win this award, Byaruhanga beat URA’s Steven Desse Mukwala who had a great time in the CAF Confederation Cup away match to Ethiopian Coffee and Uganda U-20 women team player Sumaya Komuntale.

Byaruhanga was also named the best midfielder of the Stanbic Uganda Cup, 2021 edition.

Bobosi Byaruhanga with his accolade and flat TV screen as best midfielder in the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup Credit: John Batanudde

Ali Katumba and Yasin Nasser with their trophies and rally car

Motorsport:

Speedster Yasin Nasser and his co-driver Ali Katumba were unanimously rewarded as the best rally crew of the mouth in the motorsport fraternity, having finished third at the 2021 ARC Zambian Rally.

Katumba was present to receive the accolade.

Yasin Nasser’s co-driver Ali Katumba speaks as he holds the plaque

Rally driver Yassin Nasser Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Volleyball:

Uganda Volleyball Cranes player Daudi Okello beat teammates George Aporu (power attacker) and Smith Okumu (setter) to the volleyball award.

The trio; Okello, Aporu and Okumu were key of Uganda’s exploits at the 2021 Africa Volleyball Championship hosted by Rwanda in the state of art Kigali Indoor sports arena.

National team head coach Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo received Okello’s plaque.

Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo with Daudi Okello’s plaque

Athletics:

Long distance runner Martin Masau, winner of the 35th Haspa Hamburg Marathon was rewarded for his efforts.

Masau beat the national mountain running duo of Jacob Kiplimo and Annet Chelangat.

Isaac Mukasa (left) received the award of long distance athlete Martin Masau

World Schools’ Games:

Mathew Kisakye, a junior basketballer on the Uganda 3X3 team at the World U-15 schools games in Serbia was also rewarded.

Kisakye was part of the Uganda Basketball 3×3 team that scooped gold at the U15 World Schools games.

He was preferred ahead of Jacinta Katushabe (400m gold) and Loice Chekwemoi (1500m gold).

Mathew Kisakye with his plaque

Hockey:

Raid Kiyemba was named the best of September 2021 in the Hockey family.

He was picked ahead of Doreen Asiimwe and Edward Kavuma to the accolade.

Raid Kiyemba receives his award from Zimbe of Jude Color Solutions

Cricket:

Uganda Cricket Cranes and Azizi Damani player Ali Sha Riazat was the best in cricket sport.

Riazat was named the most outstanding player of the Tournament as Uganda easily clinched the Tri Series against Kenya and Nigeria at the Entebbe lake side Cricket oval last month.

To win this gong, he overcame stiff competition from teammates Simon Ssesazi and Frank Akankwasa.

Cricketer Ali Sha Riazat holds his plaque

Riazat was the highest run-scorer for Uganda in the Tri-series for Uganda scoring 162 runs in 7 games at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 148.

Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director Isaac Mukasa once again appreciated the efforts of the various sportsmen and women for the duly effort to participate, compete and shine in the respectively games at play.

“Sportsmen and women are key of these awards. Without them, we would not have such awards. Therefore, their effort can never go unappreciated. I thank them in a special way” Mukasa noted.

Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency

Alex Muhangi, Fortebet Brand Ambassador speaks during the rewarding ceremony for the best sportsmen and women in the month of September 2021

Flanked by the Fortebet brand ambassador Alex Muhangi, Mukasa praised the financial coffers from the sponsors of these monthly awards; Fortebet, Jude Color Solutions and Canan Industries Limited.

“In the same vein, I wish to thank all the sponsors and partners that we join hands with to organize these monthly awards. From Fortebet Uganda, who are our title sponsors to Jude Color Solutions, Canan Industries, National Council of Sports (NCS) and the various sports federations and associations. I say thank you abundantly” Mukasa added.

For starters, the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards were started way back in 2018 and have over the years grown through leaps and bounds.