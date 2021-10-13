There is a storm inside the family of StarTimes Uganda Premier League entity Tooro United Football Club a few days to kick off the 2021-2022 season.

The first owner of the club Smart Obedi and his predecessor Ssepelito Ssesanga are fighting tooth and nail to reclaim the property they had “sold” off to business lady Alice Namatovu.

Smart Obed Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Sepelito Ssesanga addresses the media after the take over of the club in June 2019

The development comes after Namatovu failed abide by the planned payment schedule and flow for the take-over.

Kawowo Sports has established that Namatovu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Obedi and Ssesanga in November 2019, making an instant commitment fee of Shs 5,000,000/=.

She was thus given a well stipulated flow of how the entire payment of over Shs. 113,000,000/= could be made with a given time frame which she did not respect.

Perhaps as time evolved, Obedi and Ssesanga discovered that Namatovu had allegedly changed the ownership status of the club having successfully registered it at the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) as her personal property.

Alice Namatovu, Current President of Tooro United Football Club pleads innocence

“We discovered that the lady (Alice Namatovu) had officially registered Tooro United Football Club under the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) with forged signatures of Smart Obedi and Sseplito Ssesanga. We have never signed anyway” a bitter Ssesanga cried a loud.

To that effect, Obed and Ssesanga have written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for a way forward before they seek legal address.

In a separate interview with Kawowo Sports, Namatovu boldly laughed off the allegations, acknowledging the fact that there is still a pending balance and the issue is being dealt with by her lawyers.

“I am not a media person and would not love to discuss some issues in the press but everything is clear. My lawyer has the balance with him and ready to pay to settle everything. It is true, there has been a balance I am supposed to clear up and the lawyer will sort them up soon than later” Namatovu, one of the few female club presidents in Uganda’s football disclosed.

Tooro United players and officials joined by president Namatovu celebrate their promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in June 2021

For starters, Tooro United FC was previously known as Soana Football Club but re-branded at the start of 2018-19 season.

Previously, Soana FC was called Misindye-Soana after a take over from the then Mukono based out-fit.

The club was relegated to the second division at the end of the 2019-2020 season but managed to bounce back in June 2021 after a season in the FUFA Big League.

Edward Golola, Tooro United Head coach

As the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season gears up, Tooro United is set to host Mbarara City at the Buhinga Stadium in FortPortal on Saturday, 23rd October 2021.

The team is coached by experienced tactician Edward Golola whose backroom staff has former Uganda Cranes midfielder Steven Bengo among other people.

The club is supported by the Kingdom of Tooro and bankrolled by Betting company 1XBET.

The latest development arising from the saga will be updated as usual on www.kawowo.com.