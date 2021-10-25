Defender Junior Ainamani is one of the new players recently signed by Ndejje University Football Club as the Luweero based entity fights for promotion back to the Uganda Premier League.

The experienced center half has set his personal and team priorities clear.

“I want to help the club get promotion to the Uganda Premier League. Personally, I need to maintain high level of fitness and contribute immensely to the club’s glory” he noted.

Junior Ainamani shows off his jersey. He will don no.15 (Credit: David Isabirye)

He targets as many as six goals for the 2021-2022 season, a feat that he believes is achievable despite his primary role as a defender.

Ainemani’s vast experience spells out from his epoch at Nyamityobora, Wakiso Giants, Mbarara City and lately Terrazo & Tiles Football Club.

He is among the nine defenders on the team with the others including; George Akena, Charles Mbaziira, Josephat Ayebale, Martin Owalamu, Apollo Kasana, Norman Nyamuhaki, Simon Bazibu and Solomon Akodi.

The kick off of the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League season is slated for 12th November 2021.

Ndejje University Football Club returns a familiar technical docket that has Raymond Timothy Komakech as head coach.

Komakech will work alongside Ian Ssekago as assistant coach, Collin Odong as trainer, Ali Ssendegeya (goalkeepers’ trainer) and Dr. Stephen Mukisa as the head of medical department and veteran Asuman Lubowa as the technical director.

The new signings at Ndejje University Football Club posing with the Vice Chancellor Professor Eriab Lugujjo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other players:

There are three goalkeepers in Jean Wokoroach, Fred Nyekorach and Blair Aguma.

Fredrick Mayindi, Peter Ouma, Vincent Abigaba, Nicholas Luzige and Ronald Mutebi are the midfielders.

The forwards include the tried and tested Francis Onekalit, Reagan Mpande, Ivan Wecce, Brian Ssali, James Obedi and Samuel Nsubuga.

FUFA Big League format of play:

Unless the previous years where the FUFA Big League had two groups (Elgon and Rwenzori), this year’s format will see all the matches played under a single group with 12 clubs in contention.

The 12 clubs in the second division are Maroons, Nyamityobora, Luwero United, Water, Blacks Power, Kataka, Proline, Calvary, Kyetume, MYDA, Kitara and Ndejje University, arguably the oldest club in this division.

MYDA, Kyetume and Kitara were relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League last season.

The Ndejje University Football Club squad for the 2021-2022 season (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ndejje University Squad:

Players:

Goalkeepers : Jean Wokoroach, Fred Nyekorach, Blair Aguma

: Jean Wokoroach, Fred Nyekorach, Blair Aguma Defenders : George Akena, Charles Mbaziira, Josephat Ayebale, Martin Owalamu, Apollo Kasana, Junior Ainamani, Norman Nyamuhaki, Simon Bazibu, Solomon Akodi

: George Akena, Charles Mbaziira, Josephat Ayebale, Martin Owalamu, Apollo Kasana, Junior Ainamani, Norman Nyamuhaki, Simon Bazibu, Solomon Akodi Midfielders: Fredrick Mayindi, Peter Ouma, Vincent Abigaba, Nicholas Luzige, Ronald Mutebi

Fredrick Mayindi, Peter Ouma, Vincent Abigaba, Nicholas Luzige, Ronald Mutebi Forwards: Reagan Mpande, Ivan Wecce, Brian Ssali, James Obedi, Samuel Nsubuga, Francis Onekalit

Team officials: