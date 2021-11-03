Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards 2021:

October 2021 Winners:

Tennis: Latif Ssendyowa

Latif Ssendyowa Golf: Irene Nakalembe

Irene Nakalembe Football: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod & Uganda Cranes)

Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod & Uganda Cranes) Cricket: Pascal Murungi

Pascal Murungi Rugby: Joseph Aredo (Kobs)

Young Lawn Tennis sensation Abdul-Latif Ssendyowa was named as the best during the Fortebet Real Stars 2021 awards for the month of October.

Ssendyowa beat fellow team Uganda U-15 teammates Hilder Afwoyoroth and Ambrose Byaruhanga to the gong that comes with a cash prize and a plaque.

The victor performed well during the ITF/ CAT East Africa 12 & Under tournament in singles catergory hosted at Lugogo Tennis club in Kampala where he beat Ayush Bhandari 1-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in the final.

Later, Ssendyowa paired with Ambrose Byaruhanga to edge Jeff Okuku and Ayush Bhandari.

Abdul-Latif Ssendyowa (middle) with the coaches [Credit: David Isabirye]

“I am happy to have been recognized among the best sportsmen and women for the month of October. I am honoured and humbled. I will keep working hard to be recognized” a visibly Ssenyondwa excited revealed.

The crowning event took place at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021.

Ssendyowa was accompanied by his coach John Oduke and another.

L-R: Joseph Aredo (Rugby), Abdul-Latif Ssendyowa (Tennis) and Pascal Murungi (Cricket) show off their plaques (Credit: Davd Isabirye)

Other top performers:

Uganda Cranes forward Fahad Bayo won the football accolade, beating Crested Cranes and U-20 women player Fauzia Najjemba as well as goalkeeper Charles Lukwago (St George – Ethiopia & Uganda Cranes).

In Cricket, Pascal Murungi beat Dineshi Nakrani and Cyrus Kakuru to the award.

Betway Kobs’ Joseph Aredo was voted as the best in rugby ahead of teammate Ian Munyani and Pirates’ Kevin Balagadde.

Joseph Aredo with his speech after winning the accloade in Rugby (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda’s national women golf team captain Irene Nakalembe was named as the best in the golf family, beating male professional golfer Deo Akope and Peace Kabasweka to the gong.

She was crowned in absentia since she traveled to Nigeria to defend her title in the annual Lagos ladies’ golf open championship.

“I am humbled for the award given to me as the best in October 2021. Special appreciation to the main sponsors Fortebet and other partners. Such an award will surely motivate me as a person. I also wish to thank my personal sponsors Uganda Airlines for the support given to me to travel for international tournaments” Nakalembe noted in a recorded message.

The crowning ceremony was also graced by the president of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Patrick Kanyomozi, Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency Isaac Mukasa, sponsors representatives and the media.