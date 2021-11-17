Fast rising Luweero district based Della Torre Football Academy has been boosted by an assortment of equipment.
The equipment ranges from balls, jersey sets, T-Shirts to training cones.
Swiss citizen Della Torre, also the academy patron made this timely donation that had 24 balls, three different sets of jerseys, 83 training cones and accompanying carrier bags.
Siraje Kabuye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Della Torre Football Club was very delighted by the offer from Della Torre.
“Della Torre has been supportive time over and again. On behalf of the Della Torre Football Academy, we are very humbled for this donation that will push us that desired extra mile in the development of the children’s talent” a visibly excited Kabuye confessed.
After the grueling clearance from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the equipment was officially handed over to the academy coaches and very happy players.
The official hand-over took place on Tuesday, 16th November 2021 at the Kasaala St Andrew playground, just opposite the St Andrew Catholic Church in Luweero.
Some of the players led by the captain and stylish goalkeeper Patrick Sserugo, officials; Siraje Kabuye (CEO), Hassan Ssekitto (Treasurer), coaches Ivan Mawanda, Musa Kirumira, Aaron Kirumira and Hakim Magala attended.
“We are humbled for this offer of equipment. It will motivate us and play well” player Sserugo revealed.
For starters, Dolla Torre is stationed at Kasaala St Andrew play ground in Luweero district where the main offices are also found.
They have another branch at Kibiri, along Busabala road in Wakiso District.
Management:
The academy owes its founding to Swiss citizen, Della Torre who is also the patron.
The chairman is Joseph Sseruyulu, Siraje Kabuye (Chief Executive Officer), Mariam Nakabuye (secretary), Hassan Ssekitto (Treasurer), Eunice Nyadoi (equipment manager) with three coaches Musa Kirumira, Ivan Mawanda and Hakim Magala.
Some of the outstanding players include Isa Kasirivu (under-11 team), Gideon Male (under 13), Joshwa Kiryowa (under 15) and Najib Kitumba (under-17).
Della Torre aims to provide the highest levels of quality football training for young players enhancing their football skills along with their social, emotional and physical health in a positive and safe environment, built from mutual respect, character and hard work upon which every child can build success both on and off field.Della Torre Football Academy Mission Statement
Our vision is to develop confident players who are exciting and creative in their playing ability, balanced with the importance and understanding of how to incorporate their skills as part of a team.Della Torre Football Academy Vision
Rise and ShineDella Torre Football Academy Motto
Captains:
- Under 11 Captain: Isa Kasirivu
- Under 13: Male Gideon
- Under 14: Patrick Sserugo
- Under 15: Joshwa Kiryowa
- Under 17: Najib Kitumba