Uganda Ladies Golf Open 2021 (Day 2 Leaderboard):

Leader : Irene Nakalembe (Handicap 4) – 78, 71 (149)

: Irene Nakalembe (Handicap 4) – 78, 71 (149) 2 – Mercy Nyanchama – Kenya (Handicap 5) – 77, 74 (151)

3 – Martha Babirye – Uganda (Handicap 4) – 81, 73 (154)

4 – Peace Kabasweka – Uganda (Handicap 6) – 77, 79 (156)

5 – Meron Kyomugisha – Uganda (Handicap 6) – 70, 89 (159)

Irene Nakalembe clawed back into contention for the 2021 Uganda Ladies Golf Open with a level par-71 gross score on day two at the lake side Entebbe club on Friday.

The handicap four golfer, the reigning champion of both the Tanzania and Nigeria Ladies Open events thus took over the leaderboard of the standings with 149 over two days.

This was during the second round of the 54 holes’ championship that winds down on Saturday, 20th November 2021.

The long hitting Entebbe Club member takes to the final round a two stroke lead over Kenyan, Mercy Nyanchama.

“I did not play well on day one. I improved on day two and looking forward day three. I feel this is my open to win. I want to maintain similar scores on day three and that will be it” Nakalembe revealed.

Vet-lab Golf Club member Nyanchama believes she has it in her hands with an improved first nine performance on day three.

“I want to improve my scores on the first nine during day three since I am chasing two strokes” Nyanchama stated.

The Deo Akope Challenge Fairway of Entebbe Golf Club,. This dog-legged right fairway is arugably the most tricky fairway on this East and Central Africa’s oldest golf course (Credit: David Isabirye)

Reigning champion, Martha Babirye improved by eight strokes from a dismissal day one to take third place with a combined 154 gross score in two rounds.

Peace Kabasweka (156) and the famous day one leader Meron Kyomugisha (159) complete the top five.

The main pressure group will tee off 12:30 PM with four golfers Peace Kabasweka, Martha Babirye, Mercy Nyanchama and the leader Irene Nakalembe.

The second pressure group will swing off 10 minutes before the main group.

Diana Nambalirwa, Tanzanian Vicky Elias, left hander Glorooa Mbaguta and Meron Kyomugisha are in the second pressure group.

Meanwhile, Joseph Bagabo led day one of the seniors’ category with 77 gross during Friday’s opening round.

Isaac Mariera and comrade John Mucuhiri, both hand 10 golfers tied on 80 gross scores apiece.

Alex Coutinho, handicap 11 is joint fourth with 10-over 81, the same score as Tony Kisadha.

David Planderleith (handicap 7) completed the six top places with 11-over 82.

The ladies officially wind down the golfing business on Saturday, 20th November 2021.

Sponsors and partners:

Uganda Breweries Limited with the brand Tusker Malt is the main sponsor.

The other partners include absa bank, Abubaker Technical Services & General Supplies, Britam Uganda, Case Medical Services, Egis Road Operation Uganda, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, National Council of Sports (NCS), NTV Uganda, Pepsi, Pinnacle Security Limited, and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Host club (Entebbe) and Uganda Golf Union (UGU) are also important parties.

The main open (amateurs) will tee off next week before the professionals close the series in early December.